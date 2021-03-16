Energy Drinks Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026.

Energy drinks are beverages that contain caffeine, taurine, vitamins, and other stimulants, and are marketed as products that boost mental alertness and physical stamina. These drinks may or may not be carbonated. They differ from sports drink, which are used to replace electrolytes and water during or after physical activity. In addition, they are distinguished from tea and coffee, which are brewed, contain lesser ingredients, and may be decaffeinated. The manufacturers of energy drinks claim that their products improve energy levels.

Surge in product consumption by working individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle, increase in consciousness toward healthy diet, rise in intake among sports athletes & working individuals to maintain nutritional balance in their body, and upsurge in disposable income are expected to propel the global energy drinks market. Moreover, change in consumer preference toward consumption of beverages and lifestyle is expected to create many opportunities in global energy drinks market during the forecast period. However, caffeine overdose may cause hypertension, nausea, restlessness, and other associated health risks that may limit the energy drinks industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, implementation of stringent government regulations toward increased consumption of caffeine content in energy drinks hinders the growth of the market.

The global energy drinks market has been segmented based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. By end user, it is classified into kids, adults and teenagers. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the global energy drinks market are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation,

Rockstar Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Arizona Beverage Company

National Beverage Corp.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials

Cloud 9

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the energy drinks industry with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of the leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Alcoholic

o Nonalcoholic

By End User

o Kids

o Adults

o Teenagers

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA