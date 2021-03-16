The Europe cybersecurity market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions.

With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hacker’s greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called ‘Flame’. Europe cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 % and will be worth of USD 47.17 Bn by 2023.

Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the second largest market share in the global cyber security market in 2016, generating 28.2% of the global revenue. One of the reasons is that the European Commission has taken up various initiatives in the field of cyber security in order to make the European Union a strong player in combatting cyberattacks, to increase the region’s cybersecurity capabilities and cooperation.

The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region.

Major companies listed in the market includes:

BAE System

Cisco System

Fortinet

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Symantec

Segmentation Analysis:

By solution

Identity And Access Management

Encryption

Governance Regulation And Compliance

Unified Threat Management

Security Information

Event Management.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: Europe cybersecurityMarket segment by Application,

Global Europe cybersecurity Market: Countries and Regions

North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

