Electric Buses Market Predicted to Show Substantial Growth in Future| Credence Research

The overall electric buses market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 22.9% through the forecast period starting from 92,200 units in 2017.

With ever-growing environmental concerns coupled with regulations, electric vehicles are witnessing profound demand worldwide, with China being the frontrunner. Amongst the overall electric vehicles sector, electric buses have demonstrated rapid growth over the past few years and are expected to lead the overall electric vehicles market over the forecast period. Despite the well settled market for CNG vehicles, electric buses are expected to pose a tough competition to the former in the following years. Although electric buses are more expensive to purchase, these buses offer much lower maintenance and operation cost as compared to CNG and diesel operated buses. Subsequently, considering the environmental benefits and lower operating costs, electric buses are expected to register strong demand worldwide during the forecast period.

Currently, there are approximately 400,000 electric buses operating worldwide, with China accounting for more than 95% of the total fleet. The market is highly governed by the pure electric buses segment primarily due to tightening environmental regulations and continued efforts by the governments towards minimizing fossil fuel consumption. With an aim of rapidly reducing air pollution, various national governments are now offering subsidies for bus operators in order to bring down the prices of electric buses closes to that of conventional diesel and CNG buses. This is another major factor facilitating rapid growth of electric buses market worldwide.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include BYD Company Ltd., AB Volvo,, Alexander Dennis Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd., EBUSCO BV, FAW Group, IVECO S.p.A., King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., Proterra, Inc., Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd., Skoda Auto a.s., Solaris Bus & Coach SA, Tata Motors Ltd., Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. and Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. among others.

