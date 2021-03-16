Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Industry Analysis Size, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2019-2027

TMR’s report on the global durable medical equipment (DME) market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global durable medical equipment (DME) market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global durable medical equipment (DME) market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global durable medical equipment (DME) market.

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global durable medical equipment (DME) market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increasing number of people with one or more disabilities, rising government initiatives in preventive health care programs are projected to drive the global durable medical equipment (DME) market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global durable medical equipment (DME) market was valued at US$ 153.1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2027

Increasing number of people with one or more disabilities and rising government initiatives in preventive health care programs to promote usage of durable medical equipment (DME): Key Drivers

Rise in number of people with one or more disabilities is likely to increase demand for durable equipment such as wheelchairs, mobility devices, and therapeutic devices & monitoring devices for hospital and home care settings. Additionally, changes in lifestyle habits such as eating and sleeping is projected to fuel demand for rehab as well as hospital treatments. This will subsequently increase demand for wheelchairs, walkers, and crutches & canes and other bariatric mobility and assistive devices.

Rising government initiatives in preventive health care programs is helps to drive the growth of durable medical equipment (DME) during forested period. For instance, Million Hearts is an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The committee aligns and coordinates its activities to achieve hypertension control rates above 70% through electronic health records, innovations in health information technology, and patient communication.

Key Players of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global durable medical equipment (DME) market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global durable medical equipment (DME) market are

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

BD

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC,

ResMed, Inc.

