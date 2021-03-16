Drill Pipe Market by Product Opportunity, Industry Summary, Constraints, Threat, Competitive Status and Trend Estimate 2027

Drill pipe is a hollow, thin-walled pipe that is used for drilling. Growing demand for petroleum products across the globe is rising the expansion of drilling activities that propel the growth of the drill pipe market. The necessity of a drill pipe for drilling is driving the growth of the drill pipe market. The increasing production and exploration of an oil filed are rising demand for the drill pipe that anticipating the growth of the drill pipe market.

The rapid expansion of offshore exploration is a rising demand for the drilling equipment that is positively impacting the growth of the drill pipe market. Increasing investments in the oil and gas sector, coupled with ongoing production and exploration of unconventional resources, including tight gas and shale, drives the growth of the drill pipe market. The increasing energy consumption from regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and among others, are expected to bolster the growth of the drill pipe market.

Top Key Players:

DP-Master Manufacturing (S) Pte Ltd.

Drill Pipe International LLC

National Oilwell Varco

Oil Country Tubular Limited

Premier Drill Products

RK Pipe & Supply, LLC.

Shanghai Hilong Drill Pipe Co., Ltd.

Tejas Tubular Products, Inc.

Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

TMK Group

