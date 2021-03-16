Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Livongo Health, Omada Health and more.

The Global report titled “Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is projected to reach USD 6.9 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 166 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market:

Noom (US)

Livongo Health (US)

Omada Health (US)

WellDoc (US)

Pear Therapeutics (US)

Proteus Digital Health (US)

Propeller Health (US)

Akili Interactive Labs (US)

Better Therapeutics (US)

Happify (US)

Kaia Health (Germany)

Mango Health (US)

Click Therapeutics (US)

Canary Health (US)

Wellthy Therapeutics (India)

Cognoa (US)

Ayogo Health (Canada)

Mindstrong Health (US)

2Morrow (US)

Ginger (US)

“Treatment/care-related applications segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2019”

Based on application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications.Rising healthcare costs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the ability of digital therapeutics to provide cost-effective solutions are some factors responsible for driving the market for treatment/care-related digital therapeutics applications.

“B2B segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). The B2B segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the digital therapeutics market. The high preference of pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug products to offer adherence services is a key factor driving the growth of this segment.

“Diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market”

Based on the type of treatment/care-related application, the digital therapeutics market is further segmented into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use disorders & addiction management, rehabilitation & patient care, and other treatment/care-related applications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (50%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (20%)

By Designation: C-level (75%), D-level (15%), and Others (10%)

By Region: North America (70%), Europe (20%), APAC (7%), and the RoW (3%)

Competitive Landscape of Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situation And Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall digital therapeutics market and its sub segments. This report will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their business,and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

