Data Science Platform Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players – Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Dataiku SAS

The Global Data Science Platform Market Report Provides Business Overview, Market Trends, Industry Challenges, And Forecast 2021-2026

The report provides a strategic analysis of the Global Data Science Platform Market and the growth estimates for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. This report focuses on the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats for key players. Also report focuses on Data Science Platform Market Trends, volume, and value at the global level, regional level, and company level.

(Special Offer: Available up-to 20% Discount For a Limited Time Only)

The global data science platform market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 31.05 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 230.80 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 39.7 % during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Get a free sample of this Market report now @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355686/data-science-platform-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=G88

Top companies operating in the Global Data Science Platform market profiled in the report are:

Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Dataiku SAS, RapidMiner, Inc, Wolfram Research, SAS Institute, Inc., H2O.ai, TIBCO Software Inc., Domino Data Lab, Inc., Anaconda Inc, Alteryx Inc., Teradata Corporation, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., KNIME.com AG, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt Ltd

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Other End-user Industries (Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities)

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

– Health care is a segment where individual pieces of data provide life-or-death importance, and many organizations fail to aggregate data adequately to gain insights into broader care processes. Drawing conclusions and making decisions based on data and efficiently using medical knowledge to improve safety and quality is impossible without a comprehensive data science strategy.

– The data science platform provides various medical research communities that can broadly share, integrate, and analyze historical, patient-level data from academic and industry phase III clinical trials. Such a rich data set is a part of data science and undoubtedly will help the pharmaceutical research and development segment.

– Further, players are offering new platforms that are cloud-agnostic and can be deployed as a single-tenant Platform on AWS, GCP, Azure, or Private Cloud. In June 2020, Aigenpulse introduced a new data intelligence platform designed to expedite drug discovery and development. Aigenpulse platform harnesses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to deliver advanced analytics to underpin scientific decision making.

– Also, scientists can process hundreds of datasets simultaneously and at scale, making them free for higher-value tasks.

Regional Analysis For Data Science Platform Market:

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe and others have been studied at length based on various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users. The global Data Science Platform Market is presented for niche reading. The report presents portfolios of different strategies and the best practices governing businesses. Some applicable sales methodologies have been included in this research report, that could influence business output.

Competitive Landscape

-In June 2020 – IBM Corporation announced the general availability of its IBM Cloud Pak for Data V3.0 platform. The platform has grown exponentially from being a collection of IBM data services to a robust end-to-end data and AI solution. It provides a cohesive ecosystem to accelerate data estate modernization and drives AI adoption.

– In February 2020 – Oracle announced the launch of the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science Service, a native service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) that is designed to let teams of data scientists collaborate on the development, deployment, and maintenance of machine learning models. As Oracle grows the footprint of its “second generation” cloud, the new service aims to leapfrog the services other public cloud vendors offer for data scientists and the problems that come with typical data scientist workflows.

Enquire For Discount :

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355686/data-science-platform-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=G88

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Data Science Platform market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors in the Data Science Platform market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers a deeper analysis of the latest and future trends of the Data Science Platform market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Data Science Platform market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Market Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Data Science Platform market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Data Science Platform market.

Research Methodology:

Data Science Platform Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Data Science Platform Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage share, split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

To Browse Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355686/data-science-platform-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=G88

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Free Country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – MarketInsightsReports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-20-412 512 12

[email protected] | [email protected]