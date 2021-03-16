Science

Concrete fiber Market Growth Accelerating at a Rapid Pace due to Innovative Strategies by Key Players – FORTA, Helix steel, Elasto Plastics, UltraTech Cement.

March 16, 2021
Decisive Markets Insights publishes detailed report on Global Concrete fiber Market. Experts predict the market to grow exponentially from its earlier record of US$2.33 Billion in 2020 to an estimated value of US$4.67 Billion by 2027 with an annual compound growth rate of 7.6% over the next seven years. Nevertheless, the global COVID-19 pandemic, business has registered steady growth and there are huge prospects of investment opportunities.

Report Summary
The report assesses the market share and size from 2019 to 2027. The compound annual growth rate is taken for the time frame 2020 – 2027. Market affecting elements like drivers, controls and speculation openings are contained in the detail report underscoring the market patterns. The report manages both the worth and volume of the global market around here, with itemised market division and essential topographies in item types and application regions. The assessment took into account macro and micro level indexes, as well as a summary of the related variables that play a significant role in determining market trends. These factors are environmental conditions, socio-political scenarios, cultural norms, legal agencies, competitive structures, and demography of the regions. Industry experts foresee a higher degree of competition owing to the great demand in consumption and technological advancement.

Based on the type of product, the global Concrete Fibers market segmented into
Natural Fibers
Synthetic Fibers

Based on the end-use, the global Concrete Fibers market classified into
Industrial Flooring
Bridge & Road
Residential & Commercial Building
Others

And the major players included in the report are
BASF
W. R. Grace
CEMEX
Propex Operating Company
Sika
Bekaert
ABC Polymer Industries
Fibercon International
Nycon
Fabpro Polymers
The Euclid Chemical Company
Reliance Industries
Owens Corning
FORTA
Helix steel
Elasto Plastics
UltraTech Cement

Concrete fiber Market Segmentation: Product, Application and Key Geographies
Based on the product types and application areas, the major geographies are divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

These regions are further sub-divided into:
• North America – US, Mexico, Canada
• Europe – Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg
• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore
• South America- Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile
• Middle East and Africa – Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Reasons to Buy a Full Report
• An insight into the market size and growth 2020-2027
• CAGR: 2020 to 2027, calculating 2019 as the base year
• Detail information about the dominant players in this segment
• Demand and supply chain mapped to clearly evaluate the market
• Apart from primary and secondary research methodology, data triangulation method is used for a clear understanding of the report
• Analysis by Industry expert

