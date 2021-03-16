Cold-Pressed Oil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Global Cold-Pressed Oil Market: Overview

Natural remedies for skin infections and diseases have gained heat. The use of herbal treatments for skin rejuvenation is a key trend within dermatology. Furthermore, the medical fraternity places utmost value on consuming natural oils for improved health. Plant and fruit-based products have been approved for consumption by medical practitioners. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global cold-pressed oil market is expected to undergo perpetual growth.

Manufacturing of cold-pressed oils follows a rigorous process involving bespoke machines. This factor increases the cost of manufacturing for vendors who currently cater to a niche market. Hence, the market is poised to witness strategic changes at the end of the vendors. The use of cold-pressed oils for preparing popular cuisines is also a key dynamic of market growth. Coconut oil is extensively used for preparing lavish recipes in restaurants and houses.

The health benefits of cold-pressed oil have led consumers to replace other hydrogenated oils for household cooking. This factor has played an integral role in the growth of this market. Furthermore, a recent tendency of the masses to consume foods strictly comprising natural fruits and flavours has also aided market growth. The aforementioned trends could compound the popularity of cold-pressed oils.

Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s team of analysts studied the impact of global trends on the growth of the cold-pressed oil market. This market is expected to undergo lucrative growth as people look to refrain from consuming saturated and trans fats. The global cold-pressed oil market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters: application, type, and distribution channel. Based on application, the use of cold-pressed oil in the cosmetics industry is growing.

Global Cold-Pressed Oil Market: Notable Developments

Changing food consumption patterns of the masses have led market vendors to institute key changes:

Proteco Oils is the leading manufacturer of cold-pressed oils, globally. The company follows a growth model based on collaborations with cross-regional entities. The company has recently struck a deal to ship large volumes of cold-pressed oils to Chinese grocery stores. The company had sent a couple of test shipments for peanut and tree nut oils to China in 2018. Approvals from the Chinese government could inspire other regions to open their market for foreign trade in cold-pressed oils.

The use of linseed cold-pressed oil for skin treatments has led several vendors to accelerate manufacturing of this oil type. GNC and Blackmores are two of the companies that are expected to focus on manufacturing cold-pressed oils for the cosmetics industry.

Other vendors in the global cold-pressed oil market are:

Statfold Seed Oil Ltd

Freshmill Oils

Naissance Natural Healthy Living

Global Cold-pressed Oil Market: Growth Drivers

High Demand for Natural Cosmetics

The cosmetics industry is gradually revoking existing standards of manufacturing that involve the use of artificial ingredient. On the contrary, natural ingredients such as oils and fruits are being used for cosmetic manufacturing. This factor, coupled with advancements in dermatology, have aided the growth of the global cold-pressed oil market.

Advancements in Manufacturing Standards

Edible oils are manufactured differently from oils used for other purposes. Several researchers and analysts have graded cold-pressing as the most apt process for manufacturing edible oils. This factor is expected to create new avenues for growth within the cold-pressed oil market.

Use in Household Cooking

The growing awareness of the masses about the health benefits of col-pressed oils have led to their increased usage in household culinary. This is also a key consideration for growth within the global cold-pressed oil market.

