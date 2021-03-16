China Playing Cards & Board Games Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Playing cards are flat, rectangular pieces of layered pasteboard typically used for playing a variety of games of skill or chance. Playing card is a very popular and common product known by every age of person from child to adults. There are different types and variety of playing cards available in the market but the principle of all is one-52 cards divided into four categories of 13 leaves Spade, Heart, Diamond, and Club. The game of playing cards is very tricky and interesting. Blackjack, Bridge, Roulette, Sweeps, and Rummy are some of the popular games played in casinos, clubs, and other places.

Although all the games by playing cards are very interesting, gambling which is illegal by law in most of countries caused high sale of playing cards thus increasing the popularity. In the modern standards of living the most appealing and attractive playing cards are made on PVC coating card substrates and plastics laminated. Better look, non-effective on water, longer lasting, and protection from dust are the advantages of such playing cards. These type of playing cards are somewhat costlier than the ordinary type of playing cards, but the strength & life of the cards along with rigidity are enhanced. The exponential popularity and rise in number of live casinos help in the development of the China playing cards industry. For instance, Macau is country’s sole gambling destination which is known worldwide as the “Gambling capital of the world”. In addition, the increase in per capita income, high adoption, rise in interest, and growth of dual-income households are some of the factors that augment the growth of the playing cards market in China.

Board games are also called as tabletop games, which involve counters or pieces moved or placed on a pre-marked surface or board, according to a set of rules. Some games are based on pure strategy, but many contain an element of chance and some are purely chance, with no element of skill or it can be the combination of two. Chess, monopoly, checkers, and stratego are some of the popular games around the world. In addition, Weiqi (Go), Xiangqi, Jungle, Chinese Checkers, Mahjong, and Chinese Chess are some of the popular Chinese board games that are now played around the world. These games are specifically designed to engender competitive recreational activities among end users. Kids, juvenile, and young population play these games for recreational and learning purpose. Such games enhance team building and problem-solving skills and facilitate active learning. The rise in number of game bars & cafes, increase in demand among grade-schoolers, teenagers, and adults, and surge in number of crowdfunding platforms for designers and manufacturers are the prominent factors that propel the growth of the China board games market.

China is one of the world’s major exporter of toys, playing cards, and board games. The main production and export bases are Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Fujian. Low manufacturing cost, low wages, and availability of raw materials are the major factors that support the growth of playing cards & board games. However factors such as increased tariffs, emergence of new and cost effective production hubs such as India & Vietnam affect the growth of playing cards & board games industry in China.

China playing cards & board games market is segmented on the basis of product type and competition type. By product type, the market is bifurcated into playing cards and board games. By competition type, it is studied across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies.

The China playing cards & board games market report contains competitive landscape for manufacturers of China playing cards & board games market and it also provides extensive list of importers of US and Europe from China. The key companies profiled in this report are ShangHai YaoJi Playing Card Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen YHD Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen ITIS Packaging Products Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Yahong Color Printing Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Chinu Packing & Printing Co., Ltd., Ningbo Charron Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Swarm Playing Cards Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Jinyi Stationery Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Jumbay International Trading Co., Ltd. and Dongguan Bright Sea Industrial Co., Ltd

