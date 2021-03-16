Calcineurin Inhibitors Market Trending Growth by 2028 with Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc, Wockhardt, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Inc

Cyclosporine and tacrolimus selectively inhibit calcineurin, thereby impairing the transcription of interleukin (IL)-2 and several other cytokines in T lymphocytes. Calcineurin inhibitors have been mainstays of immunosuppression in solid organ transplantation for over three decades.

There are two types of topical calcineurin inhibitors called tacrolimus ointment (Protopic 0.03% and 0.1%) and pimecrolimus cream (Elidel). They are classified as immunomodulating agents.

The most commonly reported side effect of topical calcineurin inhibitors is local skin irritation (burning, pruritus, and erythema) at the application site. However, this is usually transient and decreases over time (usually within one month). Other adverse effects may include: Allergic contact dermatitis.

Astellas Pharma Inc, Leo Pharma A/S, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc, Wockhardt, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Inc, AbbVie Inc, Apotex Inc, Allergan, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mayne Pharma Group Limited and others.

Market segmentation:

The global calcineurin inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of disease into atopic dermatitis, postoperative immunosuppression, ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, keratoconjunctivitis and others.

Based on drug, the global calcineurin inhibitors market is segmented into cyclosporine, tacrolimus, pimecrolimus and others.

The route of administration segment for global calcineurin inhibitors market is segmented into oral, topical and parenteral.

On the basis of end-users, the global calcineurin inhibitors market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty centres and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global calcineurin inhibitors market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

