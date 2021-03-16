Broaching Machine Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global Broaching machine market size is expected to reach $394.6 million by 2026 from $245.3 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. Broaching machine is a machinery which is used to broach the metal workpiece for their application in various industrial sectors. The simple structure of broaching machine includes motor, ram, hydraulic drive, slide, draw head, broach, tool holder, and supporting table. Broaching machine can be operated horizontally as well as vertically.

The broaching machine market growth is majorly driven by increase in demand from the automotive industry, as automotive industry is experiencing an increase in requirement of gears, valves, and other equipment. Moreover, Broaching machine find their application in the aerospace & defense sector, wherein increase in investment in the aerospace & defense industry in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the broaching machine manufacturers in these regions. Furthermore, there is an increase in the demand for broaching machine in the developing regions?parts of Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, owing to rapid industrialization.

Nonetheless, the broaching machine is an essential part of metal fabrications industry. Government initiatives and regulations for machine tool industry are also expected to boost the growth of the broaching machine industry. However, increase in competition from domestic manufacturers is expected to hinder the growth of the broaching machine market.

The global broaching machine market analysis is based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into horizontal broaching machine, and vertical broaching machine. The vertical broaching machine segment is expected to secure the leading position during the forecast period. By end-user, the broaching machine market is categorized into automotive industry, industrial machinery, precision engineering machine, and others. The automotive segment secured the highest market share in 2018, owing to increase in demand for broaching machine for broaching of gear and other equipment.

Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, Poland, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Turkey, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Various countries covered under each region are studied and analyzed to identify the broaching machine market trends demonstrated by these respective regions. Asia-Pacific dominated the broaching machine market in 2017, followed by North America.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players operating in the market include Accu-Cut Diamond Tool Co, American Broach & Machine Company, Arthur Klink GmbH, Axisco Precision Machinery Co., Ltd, Broaching Machine Specialties, General Broach Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Pioneer Broach Company, and V.W. Broaching Service Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global broaching machine market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global industry.

GLOBAL BROACHING MACHINE MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

Horizontal Broaching Machine

Vertical Broaching Machine

BY END-USER

Automotive industry

Industrial Machinery

Precision engineering machine

Others

BY REGION

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o Italy

o Poland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Turkey

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Accu-Cut Diamond Tool Co

American Broach & Machine Company

Arthur Klink GmbH

Axisco Precision Machinery Co., Ltd

Broaching Machine Specialties

General Broach Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Pioneer Broach Company

V.W. Broaching Service Inc