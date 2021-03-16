Brazil to Dominate Latin America Adhesives Market at 5.5% CAGR between 2013 And 2019

A recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research has provided a thorough analysis of the sealants and adhesive market in Latin America. The report is titled “Latin America Adhesive and Sealants Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019”. The report has studied the various national sealants and adhesives markets individually, providing an industry analysis, product segmentation, and application analysis for a thorough understanding of the Latin American adhesives and sealants market.

As per the figures provided in the research report, the adhesives market in Latin America totaled around US$1404 million in 2012, which is anticipated to grow to US$2136.1 million by 2019 with a steady growth at a 6.2% CAGR in between the years 2013 and 2019. Likewise, the sealants market in Latin America was valued at US$214.2 million in 2012 and is anticipated to grow substantially at a 6.3% CAGR between 2013 and 2019 and is expected to touch US$327.3 million till 2019.Adhesives are a type of binding element applied onto the surface of the materials to avoid separation. Adhesives are widely available in two forms – synthetic and natural, which are further divided into reactive and nonreactive. On the other side, sealants are found in a viscous material form with a very little or no flow. The basic characteristics of both the elements are almost same; however, sealants are a bit different as they lack strength and elongation.

The report has classified the Latin American adhesives market on the base of product type into PVA, styrenic block, acrylic, EVA, epoxy, polyurethanes, and others such as silicones and polyisobutylene. The products in the adhesive market find application in the automobile, packaging, furniture, electronics, aerospace, footwear, and construction industries, and other pressure-sensitive applications.Further classification of the Latin American sealants market on the basis of products includes acrylic, silicones, polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, and others such as polysulphide, EVA, etc. The sealant products are further segmented as per their application in industries such as assembly, automotive, construction, pressure-sensitive tapes, aerospace, packaging, electronics, and others.

The research report has segmented the Latin American adhesive and sealants geographically in the following regions: Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America. As per the statistics, Brazil dominated the Latin American adhesives market, recording more than 50% of the total market in 2012. Brazil is also anticipating a growth at a 5.5% CAGR between 2013 and 2019. Owing to the Summer Olympics scheduled to be held in Rio in 2016, Brazil is expecting rapid growth of infrastructure, which will fuel the Latin America adhesive and sealants market in the forecast period.

The research report has provided a Porter’s Five Forces Analysis along with a value chain analysis of the key market players to highlight the structure of the industry along with the degree of competitiveness. Some of the key players of the adhesive and sealants Latin American market are Henkel AG, BASF SA, Ellsworth Adhesives, Avery Dennison, 3M Company, and The Dow Chemical Company.

