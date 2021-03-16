Blood Collection Market Size 2021 Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2027

A research report on Blood Collection Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Global Blood Collection Market is valued at USD 9.08 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 13.20 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Rising demand for early diagnosis of chronic conditions with surge in incidence of trauma and accidents, which require number of surgical procedures with blood necessity globally are expected to boost the growth of blood collection market over forecast period.

Global Blood Collection Market report covers prominent players like,

Radiometer Medical, Sarstedt, Becton Dickinson, Covidien, Fisher Scientific, Kabe Labortechnik, Allegro Medical Supplies, Greiner Bio-One, Improve Medical, Others

Scope of Global Blood Collection Market Report-

Blood sample collection is a procedure which is performed routinely in order to achieve blood for a variety of laboratory tests. Blood samples are taken in the arm, hand, finger or ear, depending on the analysis to be prepared. While blood collection, the skin is cleaned in order to prevent bacteria before the blood-sample is taken. Blood sample collection is a frequently used method to recognize, monitor and diagnose diseases in the human body. Sometimes the blood collection method is long and painful which can often be avoided. Hence, the Blood collection products such as syringes, Tourniquet etc. are mostly used in diagnostics to avoid pain, as blood samples are required to diagnose the source of infections due to pathogenic microorganisms or identify anomalies in the level of various blood components. Due to a rise in the number of infectious diseases there has been an increased demand for blood collection and sample preparation. Here is the latest technique used in medicine for the collection of blood sample that is the use of venipuncture which is the process of obtaining intravenous access for the purpose of blood sampling of venous blood. The blood collection is performed by healthcare professionals, medical laboratory scientists, medical practitioners, some EMTs, paramedics, phlebotomists, dialysis technicians, and other nursing staff.

The regions covered in this Global blood collection market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Blood Collection Market Dynamics –

The rapidly increasing demand for blood components such as plasma from biopharmaceutical companies with rising demand for aphaeresis & whole blood collection devices from blood banks in the emerging countries are responsible factor to drive the growth of blood collection market. Recently, blood collection has witnessed a great demand, due to an increased number of patients suffering from various ailments related to blood, kidney, metabolic diseases, and neurological disorders. It is found that the blood requirement has risen in patients with autoimmune and infectious diseases such as Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Trauma brain injuries, hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and tuberculosis with significant improvements in sanitation and medicine. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, prevalence of trauma brain injuries has been increased annually. One of the major challenges faced by this market is its high cost of automated blood collection strategy for blood banks with huge capital investments in automated blood collection using aphaeresis’ devices in comparison to that for whole blood collection. In addition to this, it requires skilled and trained technicians for blood sample collection with proper knowledge of human anatomy. This increases the possibility of anemia in patients and the safety of transference of blood-borne pathogens to nurses and phlebotomists. According to U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS the blood collection service of phlebotomists is estimated to grow 23 % from 2018 to 2028, a lot of faster than the average for all other occupations.

Global Blood Collection Market Segmentation –

By Type: Plastic Blood Collection Tubes, Glass Blood Collection Tubes, Stainless Steel Blood Collection Tubes, Ceramic Blood Collection Tubes

By Applications: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Facilities, Blood Donation Facilities, Blood Testing Centers, Others

Global Blood Collection Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market due to advancements in science and technology for the government initiatives for blood safety, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, established health care industry and the growing prevalence of infectious and non-infectious diseases in the region. According to national safety council, accident injury is the third largest cause of death in the U.S. with around 10% rise of preventable deaths annually with total 14,803 more people died in 2016 accidentally compare to in 2015. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of diagnostic laboratories and hospitals and the increasing prevalence of people with blood disorders are the main growth factors for the US Blood Collection Device Market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market due to the rapidly changing healthcare sector, and the presence of enormous opening for the development of this market.

