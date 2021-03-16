Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Trending USD 1777 Million by 2028| BlockGrain, IBM, AgriDigital, Microsoft, ChainVine, SAP-SE, Provenance, Ambrosus, VeChain

Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market estimated to hit USD 1777.37 Million at a CAGR of +45% by 2028.

The blockchain technology enables the traceability of information in the food supply chain and thus helps improve food safety. It provides a secure way of storing and managing data, which facilitates the development and use of data-driven innovations for smart farming and smart index-based agriculture insurance.

IoT smart farming solutions is a system that is built for monitoring the crop field with the help of sensors (light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, crop health, etc.) and automating the irrigation system. The farmers can monitor the field conditions from anywhere.

Today’s agriculture routinely uses sophisticated technologies such as robots, temperature and moisture sensors, aerial images, and GPS technology. These advanced devices and precision agriculture and robotic systems allow businesses to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and more environmentally friendly.

USA holds the position of top most in the agriculture system whereas as India and China are the emerging in this sector.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

BlockGrain

IBM

Zebi

AgriDigital

Microsoft

ChainVine

SAP-SE

Provenance

Ambrosus

VeChain

Arc-net

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Study assures you to advise higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028.

The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, the report explains the major challenges and risks to face in the forecast period.

Market segmentation by application:

Governance, risk and compliance management

Smart contracts

Payment and settlement

Product traceability, tracking, and visibility

Market segmentation by provider:

Infrastructure and protocol provider

Middleware provider

Application and solution provider

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

Additionally, the research report on Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain market provides an in depth analysis about market status, market size, revenue share, industry development trends, products’ advantages and disadvantages of the enterprise, enterprise competition pattern, industrial policy and regional industrial layout characteristics. Thus the study report offers a comprehensive analysis of market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, estimation of market growth during the forecast period.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Detailed TOC of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Research Report-

– Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Introduction and Market Overview

– Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Application

– Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Industry Chain Analysis

– Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

i) Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Sales ii) Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

