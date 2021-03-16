Blepharitis Treatment Market Industry Analysis Size, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2018-2026

Blepharitis is an inflammatory condition of the eyelid, which causes ocular discomfort and irritation in all age groups of the population. The disease is not sight-threatening but can lead to permanent alterations in the eyelid margin or vision loss from superficial keratopathy, ulceration, and corneal neovascularization. Blepharitis is classified into anterior and posterior. Anterior blepharitis affects the eyelid skin, base of the eyelashes, and the eyelash follicles. Posterior blepharitis affects the meibomian glands and gland orifices, causing meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). The treatment for blepharitis includes daily eyelid cleansing routines and the use of therapeutic agents to reduce infection and inflammation. Therapeutics or drugs expand the capabilities of blepharitis treatment and enable new diagnostic and treatment applications for patients. Many research institutes and laboratories are focusing on the delivery of blepharitis treatment through different therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. The modulation of unique technology and approach toward the diagnosis of blepharitis ensures better functional ability to cure common types of eye diseases. New developments in pharmological and optometry approaches allow the imaging of diseases or infections at the cellular and molecular level. This is paving the way for the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The global blepharitis treatment market can be segmented based on therapy, distribution channel, and region. In terms of therapy, the blepharitis treatment market can be classified into topical antibiotics, oral antibiotics, steroids, topical lubrication, and others. Oral antibiotics is a rapidly expanding segment of the market as oral antibiotics offer anti-inflammatory and lipid-regulating properties. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global blepharitis treatment market due to an increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure. Rise in the incidence of ocular diseases such blepharitis and early phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases are driving the biotechnology & pharmaceutical sector in the region, which, in turn, is expected to boost the blepharitis treatment market in North America. Europe is a prominent region of the blepharitis treatment market due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and the presence of gene therapy companies. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to a rise in the population, changing lifestyles, increase in awareness among patients, and rise in per capita expenditure. Additionally, the economic growth in India and China is propelling health care infrastructure as well as the expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs.

Major players operating in the global blepharitis treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Lux Biosciences, Merck , Thea Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Scope Pharma, InSite Vision, Inc., Gelderma S.A., and Perrigo Company plc..

