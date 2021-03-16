Blanket Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2030

Blanket Market: Overview

The blanket market gains from demand for blanket from the domestic and hospitality sectors, and is expected to witness continued demand for the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Monumental growth of the hospitality sector in the past decade has indirectly influenced the growth of blanket market. Blanket is an essential piece of bedding and is needed in every category of hotels in the hospitality sector.

Key parameters based on which the blanket market is divided in this report are product, distribution channel application, and region.

The report on the blanket market provides an in-depth analysis of the said market for the 2020-2030 forecast period. The report covers demand dynamics, growth indices, and opportunities along with growth rate estimations of key segments within each category of the blanket market for the assessment period. A discussion on the competitive landscape, which includes growth strategies and revenue share of key players is a highlight of this report.

Blanket Market: Competitive Landscape

The blanket market is fragmented due to the high concentration of local manufacturers in developing countries such as India and China. Small manufacturers hold sizeable share due to a range of products that are suitable for several climates. Export of products made by small manufacturers helps to expand their share in the blanket market.

Some key manufacturers in the blanket market are American Blanket Company, Chellco Industries Limited, Jindal Woollen Industries Ltd., Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Limited, Youngman Mills Private Limited, Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Geetanjali Woollens Pvt. Ltd., Odessey Products, and Qbedding.com.

Blanket Market: Key Trends

Design innovations and availability of blanket in various grades for warmth has been key behind continual uptick in demand for blankets. Manufacture of blanket using only wool or mixed with other material such as cotton and rayon for different levels of warmth accounts for solid demand for blanket. Consumers can select blanket that serves their need according to the severity of winter and cost factor.

Availability of blanket in a range of designs and patterns is another key factor aiding the growth of blanket market. Designs and patterns for blanket that are presently used are heavily influenced by design software for a modern look. To serve shifting consumer preference for bold, geometric, and asymmetrical patterns, manufacturers now rely on design software for a wide variety of design options.

Over the past few years, changing weather patterns in several parts of the world has expanded the demand for blanket. Unseasonal rains and storms at several places leading to drop in temperature has swelled demand for blanket. This has also magnified the demand for electric blanket.

Blanket Market: Regional Assessment

North America and Europe are leading regions in the blanket market. The geographical location and high altitudes are reason these regions experience harsh winters and extremely low temperatures. Blankets are used several months in a year in most countries in these regions for protection from winter. In addition, vast availability of a range of products via department stores, bedding stores, online sales, and other retail channels enables easy purchase of the product. Consumer mindset for excessive spending on consumer goods is another key factor behind notable growth of blanket market in these regions.

