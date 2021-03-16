Aviation Connectors Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Shipment, Sales | Industry Forecast 2025; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

A connector is a coupling device that joins electrical terminations to create an electrical circuit. Connectors simplifies the maintenance when frequent disconnection is required. Connectors also provide the means of linking cables to transmitting or receiving equipment. Connectors should be reliable, easy to use as well as sealed to prevent the entry of moisture and other fluids. They should also be designed to minimize contact resistance and ideally they should exhibit a constant impedance which accurately matches the system in which they are used. The term aviation connector is meant for any electrical connector possessing multipin interconnects with contact housings and contact interface geometries. Aviation connectors are developed to provide solutions for the current generation of aircraft. The technology that is used in aviation connectors helps to monitor both the reliability needed for ?ight critical systems as well as environmental concerns such as shock, vibration and extreme temperature ranges. Most of the connectors have high density, high power, RF as well as high speed capabilities which are needed for cockpit avionics, navigation systems and various other airframe applications. Using the appropriate type of connector is very important so that the equipment runs at optimal levels. To meet this requirement, most of the companies have developed a range of special aviation connectors that provide fast and secure connection to aircraft. Aviation connectors are also used for high-end interconnection systems for commercial aviation industry, civil aircraft, drones, space launchers, satellites, military aviation and space stations among others.

Rising need for modern avionic system, increase in aircraft orders, growing concerns for flight safety are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global aviation connectors market. High initial installation cost is one of the factors hampering the growth of the global aviation connectors market. There are number of diverse applications of connectors in an aircraft. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

The global aviation connectors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, shape, platform and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into PCB, fiber optic, RF connectors and others. Advancements are taking place in fiber optic connector technology basically for the use in aviation and aerospace applications. This increasingly user friendly system has contributed to more novel extremely small multifiber connectors for fiber optic interconnection. RF connectors are reliable enough to withstand extreme environmental variations in temperature and pressure, and resist vibration. On the basis of platform, the global aviation connectors market is segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing.

On the basis of shape, the market is segmented into circular and rectangular. Circular connectors are basically used due to the ease in engagement and disengagement. Circular connectors have the capability to conveniently house different types of contacts, their wide range of allowable contact voltages and currents, their ease of environmental sealing and their rugged mechanical performance in military, aerospace, and other high-reliability applications. In commercial aircraft, rectangular connectors provide modular, reliable connectivity for flight critical operations. Rectangular connectors increase the durability and reliability. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into landing gear, avionics, engine control system, cabin equipment and others. Geographically, the aviation connectors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global aviation connectors market are Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, Carlisle Companies Inc., Esterline Corporation, Bel Fuse Inc., Eaton Corporation, ITT Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, Radiall and Rosenberger Group among others.

