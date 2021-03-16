Automotive Disc Brake Market Forecast to 2027 – Accuride Wheel End Solutions, AISIN SEIKI Co., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, EBC Brakes, Haldex Brake Products Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Nissin Kogyo Co., Robert Bosch GmbH

Disc brakes offer small, better-stopping performance in critical situations like damp or greasy road, and thereby it created its huge demand in motorbike sectors. An increase in the adoption of carbon ceramic brake pads is expected to drive significant growth to the automotive disc brake market. Urbanization in emerging nations is boosting the automotive disc brake market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rapid increase in automobile sales globally, growing safety and security concern amongst the drivers and especially amongst the motor-bikers are majorly driving the automotive disc market. Along with it, government norms related to braking standards for commercial and personal vehicles are also driving the automotive disc market. However, a slight error in the assembly of disc brake causes a tiresome servicing issue. Also sometimes it needs a complete replacement of the brake system, which is the restraining factor of the automotive disc brake market. The advent of the advancement of technology in the automobile sector is creating an opportunity for the automotive disc brake market.

Major Players in the market are: Accuride Wheel End Solutions, AISIN SEIKI Co., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, EBC Brakes, Haldex Brake Products Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Nissin Kogyo Co., Robert Bosch GmbH

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Opposed Piston Type, Floating Caliper Type); Material Type (Cast Iron, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Others); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M and HCV) and Geography

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market are discussed.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Automotive Disc Brake Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

