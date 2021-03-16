Business
Automotive Cylinder Pressure Sensor Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2030
Automotive Cylinder Pressure Sensor Market: Introduction
- Vehicle emission norms and corporate average fuel consumption regulations are major factors driving the automotive cylinder pressure sensor market. An automotive cylinder pressure sensor provides the essential basis for engine manufacturers to comply with increasingly stringent exhaust gas legislation and to optimize the efficiency of their engines in terms of efficiency, higher engine power or performance, reduce emissions, and enhance engine lives.
- Automotive cylinder pressure sensors are utilized in combustion engines to determine the pressure in the intake and exhaust systems so that the measured pressure can be assigned to a specific working phase of the combustion engine. Moreover, cylinder pressure sensors are utilized by engine manufacturers for engine research, development, and tuning.
Key Drivers of Automotive Cylinder Pressure Sensor Market
- Stringent CO2, NOx emission environmental norms are driving the global cylinder pressure sensor market. Engine manufacturers are equipping automobiles with effective engine technologies, such as cylinder pressure sensors, for providing unique insights into both engine performance and engine condition, thereby aids in enhancing fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Currently test engineers, calibration engineers, development engineers, as well as test-field managers are facing increasing complexity and are in need for stronger interaction and correlation between combustion analysis results. With the cylinder pressure sensors taking center stage in combustion analysis, higher adoption of these sensors will likely to happen in the coming years and thus to drive the cylinder pressure sensors market.
- Continues enhancement of automobiles and prototypes by major automakers and OEMs to cater to consumer preference for high-performance and fuel-efficient automobiles is primarily propelling the automotive cylinder pressure sensor market.
Restrains in Automotive Cylinder Pressure Sensor Market
- Electric vehicles are replacing vehicles that runs on conventional fuels such as diesel, and gasoline. This trend is anticipated to act as a major hurdle to cylinder pressure sensor market. Several government organizations and regulatory authorities around the globe have enacted stringent vehicle regulations and standards pertaining to diesel operated vehicles. This, in turn, has prompted automakers around the globe to announce plans to phase out the production of diesel engine vehicles. This move is likely to restraint the cylinder pressure sensor market.
- The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected national as well as international automotive supply chains, manufacturing and R&D operations and consequently, hampered the automotive industry. Post first wave of COVID-19, global economies have started opening up automotive manufacturing and supply chain operations, thus the COVID impact on the industry have seems to reach a state of normalcy; however, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in countries across Europe has prompted governments to impose a second round of lockdown restrictions and hence, the uncertainty in the automotive industry continues. A gradual recovery in the demand for automotive and ancillaries is anticipated in the next few months despite concerns around the risk of a second wave of infection in numerous countries and other geopolitical risks.
