Australia Automotive Airfilters Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

The Australia Automotive Airfilters Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Australia Automotive Airfilters Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Mann+Hummel, KandN Engineering, JS Automobiles, AL Filters, Allena Group, Purolator Filters LLC, Advanced Flow Engineering Inc., AIRAID, SandB Filters Inc and others.

Latest Developments

– In February 2019, Mann+Hummel expanded its range by adding thirty new part numbers to the air filter range for the aftermarket. These part numbers have been added to the companys Purolator, PurolatorOne and PurolatorTech product ranges.

– In January 2020, WIX filters, which is a leading manufacturer of air filters in the automotive world, made and announcement that they have introduced 380 new parts in 2019, including 71 parts for passenger cars and 88 for heavy-duty and off-road applications. The company introduced 140 industrial parts, 27 premium cabin air filters and made a variety of other additions, including its OPP product line.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Vehicle Segment Captures Market

With the increase in construction activities and growing e-commerce activities in the country, the demand for commercial vehicles are expected to grow after the end of the pandemic situation and normalcy returns in the economy.

The commercial vehicle fleet owners are concerned about the average yearly mileage of commercial vehicles for which they are continuously monitoring the health of the engine and other spare parts by doing timely maintenance and engine checkups. Consumers are likely to change both intake and cabin cleaners periodically so as to meet stringent implementation of these air standards by the state governments, therefore, boosting the sales of the automotive airfilters in the country.

The aftermarket segment for commercial vehicles is expected to grow with high CAGR as compared to OEMs, owing to the vehicle maintenance and inspection programs that are run on a regular basis in the country. These programs are beneficial in increasing the average age of trucks in the country.

