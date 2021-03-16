At More than 20.8% CAGR, Data Virtualization Market Will exceed USD 6.95 Billion by 2025

Global Data Virtualization Market is valued at USD 1.85 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6.95 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for data integration software tools around the globe is the key factor driving the growth of Global Data Virtualization Market.

A research report on Data Virtualization Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Data virtualization is a technique used in data management that allows an application to retrieve and manipulate data without requiring technical details about the data. The advantages of data virtualization for companies include quickly combining different sources of data, eliminating latency, improving productivity, accelerating time value, maintaining data warehouse and reducing the need for multiple copies of data as well as less hardware. Businesses can influence virtualization technology to optimize their systems and operations in several ways, such as data delivery, data federation, data transformation, data movement and replication, virtualized data access and abstraction. Data virtualization simplifies the data integration process. It utilizes a federation mechanism to homogenize data from different databases and create a single integrated platform that becomes a single point of access for users. It offers on-demand integration, providing real-time data for reporting and analyses. It is used to reduce risk of data errors and increase governance and reduce risk through the use of policies.

Global Data virtualization Market report is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, data consumers, enterprise size, end-user and region & country level. Based upon component, data virtualization market is classified into solution and services. Solutions, is sub-classified into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. Based upon deployment mode, data virtualization market is classified into cloud and on-premises. Based upon data consumer, data virtualization market is classified into bi tools, enterprise applications and mobile and web applications. Based upon enterprise size, data virtualization market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs. Based upon end-user, data virtualization market is classified into manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, government and defense, telecom and IT, research and academia and others.

The regions covered in this data virtualization market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of data virtualization is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players of Global Data Virtualization Market Report-

Data virtualization market report covers prominent players are Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software, IBM, Informatica Denodo Technologies, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, SAS Institute, and Information Builders and others.

Global Data Virtualization Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for data integration software tools around the globe is the key factor driving the demand for data virtualization. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, The healthcare industry has generated large amounts of data driven by record keeping, compliance & regulatory requirements and patient care. Therefore, demand of the data integration tools increased. In addition, enterprises are creating high demand for data virtualization solution to enhance business procedures and offer logical data warehousing and advanced data management capabilities. These factors are expected to foster the growth of data virtualization market within the forecast period. However, lack of standardization in enterprise data management and high capital expenditure in research and development may hamper the growth of global data virtualization market. In spite of that, growing demand for business intelligence tools among small and medium enterprises around the globe is predicted to create wide opportunities for the further growth of the global data virtualization market during the forecast period.

Global Data Virtualization Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global data virtualization market with the potential rate due to adoption of data virtualization solutions and presence of leading data virtualization solution providers like Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software and many more in this region. In addition, large as well as small enterprises are highly implementing data virtualization solutions to accelerate value on projects, reduce upfront costs and reduce risk of data errors in this region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to increasing awareness among end-user, rapid development and innovation in the field of data management system. In addition, developing strong internet infrastructure and digital technology in developing countries such as China, India and Japan is also supplementing the market growth in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Data Virtualization Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Data Virtualization Market Segmentation:–

By Component:

Solution standalone solutions integrated solutions

Services professional services managed services



By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Data Consumer:

BI Tools

Enterprise Applications

Mobile and Web Applications

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End-User:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and entertainment

Retail and ecommerce

Government and defense

Telecom and IT

Research and academia

Others

