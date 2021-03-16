At a CAGR of 4.80% | Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size to Surpass US$ 1774.44 Million by 2025

This detailed report on ‘Ophthalmic Lasers Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the market.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market is valued at USD 1278.00 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1774.44 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.80% over the forecast period.

Get Sample of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1035

Rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, refractive errors, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal disorders are driving the global ophthalmic lasers market.

Ophthalmic Lasers market report covers prominent players like,

Carl ZiessMeditec Ag, Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, Ellex Medical Corporation, Quantel Inc., Iridex Corporation, Nidek Co., LTD, Lumenis, Abbott Laboratories, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems., Lightmed USA, Coherent, Inc., Ocular Instruments, AsicoLLC., Deka M.E.L.A. S.r.l., NoIR Laser Company, LLC., Others.

Scope of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report-

Ophthalmic lasers allow accurate treatment of a variety of eye problems with little risk of infection. Many laser procedures are relatively pain free and performed on an outpatient basis. The combination of safety, relative low cost andaccuracymake lasers very useful ophthalmic tools. Additionally applications of lasers consist of the utilization of Argon laser for treatment of glaucoma, retinal detachments, wild hairs on the eyelid, diabetic retinopathy, vein occlusions, retinal holes and rarely In early sorts of the wet sort of age related degeneration. Krypton laser is usually used for a spread of retinal diseases. The use of ophthalmic lasers has become quite common place within the surgical care of the many eye disorders and within the case of a cloudy capsule can clear vision and within the case of other disorders can preserve sight.Some ophthalmic lasers are also used for photodynamic therapy. For photocoagulation ophthalmologists use, frequency-doubled Nd:YAG lasers, argon, dye, krypton and diode to coagulate abnormal vascular tissue in the retina. Among these, dye and diode lasers are being used in the photodynamic treatment of intraocular tumors.

The regions covered in this ophthalmic lasers market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of ophthalmic lasers is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Segmentation –

By Product: Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Nd:YAG Lasers, Diode Lasers, Other Lasers

By Application: Glaucoma, Cataract Removal, Refractive Error Corrections, Diabetic Retinopathy, AMD, Others

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Dynamics –

Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, refractive errors, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal disorders driving the growth of market. According to NCBI, Glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness, affects approximately 64.3 million individuals globally.The prevalence of visual impairment-related diseases is increasing globally, due to change in lifestyle, such as smoking tobacco. Ophthalmic lasers provide a viable alternative for treatment of eye-related diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive error, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Moreover, increase in geriatric population is also driving the growth of the market. Aging population is commonly affected with various eye disorders. According to WHO, globally, at least 2.2 billion people affected with Blindness and vision impairment Most of them tend to develop cataract and hyperopia. Hence, geriatric population is considered as a lucrative target customer base for the market. However, high cost of ophthalmic laser therapies adoption among the end users and lack of skilled practitioners which are expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Moreover, due to technological advancements ophthalmic lasers in healthcare sectors and increasing government initiatives and collaboration with market players for raising awareness regarding the innovative lasers technologies and products is predicted to create wide opportunities for the players operating in the ophthalmic lasers marketduring forecast period. According to National Eye Institute, 2.7 million Americans have glaucoma and an estimated 4.3 million will have glaucoma by 2030.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the ophthalmic lasers market with the potential rate in terms of revenue for ophthalmic lasers due to wide range research and development activities and early adoption of new technologies in the region. Furthermore,presence of key players in ophthalmic lasers manufacturing and increased growth in research and developed healthcare organizationand promising government initiatives in implementing ophthalmic lasers in ophthalmic disease management and reimbursement will propel the ophthalmic lasers market growth during forecast period. In the U.S., more than 120,000 are blind from glaucoma, accounting for 9% to 12% of all cases of blindness.

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/global-ophthalmic-lasers-market-size

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals, and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]