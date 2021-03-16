At 19.23% CAGR, Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Market Size, Research, Growth Forecast to surpass USD 872.8 Million by 2025

Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Market is valued at USD 254.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 872.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 19.23% over the forecast period.

Growing adoption of mobile devices and smartphones, rising popularity of mobile apps and growing need for higher productivity are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

A recent report on Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) helps the customers in configuring the products from a set of available components, products and services, to produce the desired product. Pricing considers the configuration that is done by the customer and delivers the actual price or the discounted price if applicable to the customer while confirming profit margins based on costs. Configure price and quote (CPQ) software also assists in creating the quote document for presentation to the customer which includes all the details of products and services included. Configure price and quote (CPQ) supports in addressing the contemporary B2B buyers and seller’s requirements. The organizations are liable to invest in configure, price and quote (CPQ) software because it recovers the B2B buying involvement of customers, and also helps in delivering that the customer chosen product at right time in buyers preferred channel. Configure price and quote (CPQ) software helps to reduce the time required to market the new offerings and also reduces seller upgrade time, CPQ software also helps in programming the complex back-office sales processes in the front-office, and helps in dropping the costly pricing errors. These solutions help in solving the major needs of organizations that manufacture complex, custom engineered products. But in current scenario CPQ software solutions are used across various industries to deliver customizable and modified products to the clients.

Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) market report is segmented based on deployment, industry and region & country level. Based upon deployment, configure-price-quote (CPQ) market is classified into cloud and on-premise. Based upon industry, configure-price-quote (CPQ) market is classified into IT and telecom, banking, automobile, retail, gaming, hospitality and others.

The regions covered in this configure-price-quote (CPQ) market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of configure-price-quote (CPQ) is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players of Global Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Market Report-

Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) market report covers prominent players like Apttus Corporation, Callidus Software, FPX, LLC, Oracle Corp, PROS, Inc, Salesforce.com, Aspire Technologies, Inc., Cincom Systems, Inc., ConnectWise, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Infor, Inc, Model N, Inc., SAP Ag, Vendavo, Inc. and others.

Global Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Market Dynamic–

Configure price and quote (CPQ) market is mainly driven by growing need for higher productivity. CPQ software reduces the dependability on paperwork and documentation and assists the sales management staff to enhance their productivity. Speed of pricing and configuring process of the products and services also increases which helps the organizations to reduce their overall costs associated with the demonstrating the features of products and services physically. Configure price and quote (CPQ) software is also organized to achieve the legacy system integration, overcome management challenges, and remove pricing data variations. According to Accenture’s study, 83% of sales representatives are currently using CPQ applications today, and 81% are using technology-based tools to identify and take action on sales leads. 80% are using automated CPQ tools to provide prospects with quotes that include their product and service configurations. However, lack of awareness among the end-user is also one of the factor restraining the growth of the configure price and quote (CPQ) market.

Global Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global configure-price-quote (CPQ) market with the potential rate in terms of revenue due to early adoption of new technology in this region. Additionally, factors such as growth of software companies, increasing use of third-party logistics, and the rising volume of trade and shipments carried by air, sea, railways, and roadways are also expected to foster the market growth in this region.

Europe is considered to hold bright growth prospects throughout the forecast period due to presence of several big players and partnering with other ventures to strengthen its business agility in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to rapidly evolving IT infrastructure and rising ongoing research on AI-based CPQ to improve customer relationship.

Global Configure-Price-Quote(CPQ) Market Segmentation:–

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry:

IT and Telecom

Banking

Automobile

Retail

Gaming

Hospitality

Others

