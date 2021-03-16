Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled,”Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market by Material Type and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the market accounted for revenue of $804.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $1,512.4 million by 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Cleanroom disposable gloves form an essential part of maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of patients and caregiver, and safeguarding against infections. These are used while performing diagnostic tests to ensure safety of the personnel. The usage of gloves minimizes the possibility of infection due to blood flow, pathogens, and other external factors. The adoption of disposable medical gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications globally.

The Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market is expected to be heading toward expansion phase during the forecast period. Factors that propel the market growth include increase in demand from semiconductors industry in countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam. Developing countries, specifically East Asian Countries, have siphoned semiconductor manufacturing away from the U.S., through industrial policy, tax incentives and advance technology with low-cost labor. Furthermore, the market is also driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to ensure safety and hygiene. In addition, the rise in number of end users, such as healthcare and pharma industries, is anticipated to supplement the market growth. However, volatility in prices of raw materials and high cost associated with installation of cleanroom spaces are some of the significant factors expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. In addition, allergic reaction from certain gloves is also expected to hamper the market growth.

India is expected to be the fastest growing country, due to rise in demand for cleanroom disposable gloves from semiconductor industry and hospitals.

The Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the market include Ansell Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.; Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, and Semperit AG Holding.

Other players in the value chain of the this market include Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.; Asiatic Fiber Corporation, Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.; Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Riverstone Holdings Ltd.; Careplus Group Berhad, UG Healthcare Corporation, Nitritex Limited, Valutek, and Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

Key Findings of the Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market:

The Neoprene segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate of 8.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

China dominated the market with a revenue share of over 34.0% in 2018

