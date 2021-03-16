Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Future Growth Analysis With Focusing Key Players | AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Intel, NVIDIA

The Global Report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Size, Status, Growth and Forecast 2021-2025.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market report is a valuable source Insightful of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and supply data (as applicable).

The artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $6,638 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $91,185 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 45% from 2019 to 2025. AI chips (also called AI hardware or AI accelerator) are specially designed accelerators for artificial neural network (ANN) based applications. Most commercial ANN applications are deep learning applications. ANN is a subfield of artificial intelligence.

Top Companies: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Intel, NVIDIA

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Electronics

Automotive

ConsumerGoods

Regional Analysis: For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

