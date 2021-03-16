Anal Cancer Pipeline Insight Market Research | Types, Trends, Key Companies, Latest Collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition, Development, Stages Analysis and Industry Drivers & Barriers Overview Report 2021

Anal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Anal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

– Global coverage

Anal Cancer Understanding

Anal Cancer: Overview

Anal cancer is a rare condition, although its incidence has been increasing over the past several decades, particularly in women. The majority of anal cancers are squamous cell cancers and are linked with human papilloma virus (HPV) infection. Many anal cancers are found early because they are in a location that your physician can easily see and reach. Diagnosis is often made when people with any of the above symptoms undergo an anal exam. Anal cancer may also be found incidentally during yearly physical exams that include a digital rectal exam. The rectal exam is performed to check the rectum, prostate or other pelvic organs. Anal cancers can also be found when a person has a preventive colorectal screening test (such as a colonoscopy).

Anal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Anal Cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Anal Cancer treatment guidelines.

Report Highlights

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Anal Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Anal Cancer.

Anal Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Anal Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Anal Cancer Emerging Drugs

– Atezolizumab: Genentech

Atezolizumab blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and CD80 receptors (B7-1Rs).[16] PD-L1 can be highly expressed on certain tumors, which is thought to lead to reduced activation of immune cells (cytotoxic T-cells in particular) that might otherwise recognize and attack the cancer.[16] Inhibition of PD-L1 by atezolizumab can remove this inhibitor effect and thereby engender an anti-tumor response. The drug is in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of anal cancer.

– Avelumab: Merck KGaA

Avelumab is a human anti-programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) antibody. Avelumab has been shown in preclinical models to engage both the adaptive and innate immune functions. By blocking the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 receptors, avelumab has been shown to release the suppression of the T cell-mediated antitumor immune response in preclinical models. The drug is in phase I/II of clinical trials for the treatment of anal cancer.

Further product details are provided in the report…...

Anal Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Anal Cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

– Major Players in Anal Cancer

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Anal Cancer. The companies which have their Anal Cancer drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Genentech.

Phases

The report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like

– Late-stage products (phase III)

– Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II)

– Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

– Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

– Discontinued & Inactive candidates

– Route of Administration

Anal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

– Subcutaneous

– Intravenous

– Oral

– Intramuscular

– Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

– Small molecules

– Natural metabolites

– Monoclonal antibodies

– Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Anal Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Anal Cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Anal Cancer drugs.

Anal Cancer Report Insights

– Anal Cancer Pipeline Analysis

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Unmet Needs

– Impact of Drugs

Anal Cancer Report Assessment

– Pipeline Product Profiles

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Pipeline Assessment

– Inactive drugs assessment

– Unmet Needs

