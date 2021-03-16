Agritourism Market Trends Technology Innovation, Analysis Application

Global Agritourism Market: Overview

Technological progress made in the field of global agritourism market is likely to leave a positive impact on the said market. These improvements are expected to assist in the expansion of its base of customers. In addition, these developments have allowed vendors to improve their portals of booking both in terms of design and convenience to use so as to draw more customers and expand their business. Riding on the back of technological developments, the global agritourism market is expected to observe growth over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

On the other hand, owners of various agricultural properties have been making considerable investments in monitoring systems and smart safety devices and these advanced devices are also capable of generating timely alerts. These farm owners are also making investments in various technologies that will enable them to streamline and secure their business operations. With the utilization of electronic locks or WiFi locks, farm stays are becoming more secured and safe, which is likely to gain traction amongst the security conscious travelers. These factors are likely to support rapid growth of the global agritourism market in the years to come.

Type, and region are three vital market factors based on which the global agritourism market has been classified.

Global Agritourism Market: Notable Developments

Some relevant and futuristic developments pertaining to the global agritourism market have taken place in the last few years, one of which is mentioned below:

In 2017, in an attempt to encourage agritourism in the country, the Department of Tourism (DoT) of Philippines introduced an innovative campaign titled “It’s More Fun in Philippine Farms”. This campaign is likely to help raising the level of awareness about inbound agritourism in the country.

Some of the prominent companies in the global agritourism market are mentioned below:

Bay Farm Tours

Domiruth PeruTravel

Kansas Agritourism

Missão

AGRILYS Voyages

Agriturismo Al Verneto

Global Agritourism Market: Key Trends

The global agritourism market is marked with the prevalence of the below-mentioned challenges, market drivers, and promising opportunities.

Growing Popularity of this New Form of Tourism is Expected Foster Growth of the Market

Agritourism refers to a field that is witnessing increasing popularity with the increasing efforts of producers to increase and diversify profits. It is combination of tourism and agriculture, which has come up as a new source of revenue for farm owners. However, this new industry also comes with its share of legal complications and potential issues pertaining to agritourism and operators of agritourism. This new concept of tourism is also known as “farm tourism”, “agritainment”, and “agricultural tourism”.

There has been a rapid growth in the business online bookings, which is likely to augur well for the global agritourism market. Travelers from all over the world consider online booking as a very convenient option. In addition to that, entry of social media coupled with availability of customer reviews on various social media platforms have made significant contribution toward the growth of the global agritourism market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

