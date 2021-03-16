Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Insight Market Research | Types, Trends, Key Companies, Latest Collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition, Development, Stages Analysis and Industry Drivers & Barriers Overview Report 2021

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Adrenocortical Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

– Global coverage

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Understanding

Adrenocortical Carcinoma: Overview

Adrenal cortical carcinoma (ACC) is a rare disease. It is caused by a cancerous growth in the adrenal cortex, which is the outer layer of the adrenal glands. The adrenal glands lie on top of the kidneys. They play an important role in the endocrine system, which is the system that produces and regulates hormones. ACC is also known as adrenocortical carcinoma. The adrenal cortex makes hormones that regulate metabolism and blood pressure. It also produces cortisol and the male hormones called androgens, such as testosterone. ACC may trigger excessive production of these hormones.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2021 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Adrenocortical Carcinoma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Adrenocortical Carcinoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Adrenocortical Carcinoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Request a sample of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/46685

Report Highlights

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Adrenocortical Carcinoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Adrenocortical Carcinoma.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Emerging Drugs

– Relacorilant: Corcept Therapeutics

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor, the receptor for cortisol which is activated when cortisol levels are high. Relacorilant does not bind to the body’s other hormone receptors. Corcept is studying relacorilant as a potential treatment for a variety of serious disorders, including Cushing’s syndrome and advanced adrenal, ovarian and pancreatic cancer.

– Ipilimumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Yervoy is a recombinant, human monoclonal antibody that binds to the cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen-4 (CTLA-4). CTLA-4 is a negative regulator of T-cell activity. Yervoy binds to CTLA-4 and blocks the interaction of CTLA-4 with its ligands, CD80/CD86. Blockade of CTLA-4 has been shown to augment T-cell activation and proliferation, including the activation and proliferation of tumor infiltrating T-effector cells. Inhibition of CTLA-4 signaling can also reduce T-regulatory cell function, which may contribute to a general increase in T-cell responsiveness, including the anti-tumor immune response. The drug is in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of Adrenocortical carcinoma.

Further product details are provided in the report…..

Adrenocortical Carcinoma: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Adrenocortical Carcinoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

– Major Players in Adrenocortical Carcinoma

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Adrenocortical Carcinoma. The companies which have their Adrenocortical Carcinoma drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Phases

The report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like

– Late-stage products (phase III)

– Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II)

– Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

– Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

– Discontinued & Inactive candidates

– Route of Administration

Adrenocortical Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

– Subcutaneous

– Intravenous

– Oral

– Intramuscular

– Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

– Small molecules

– Natural metabolites

– Monoclonal antibodies

– Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Browse the Full Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/adrenocortical-carcinoma-pipeline-insight-2021/2/46685

Adrenocortical Carcinoma: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Adrenocortical Carcinoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Adrenocortical Carcinoma drugs.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Report Insights

– Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Analysis

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Unmet Needs

– Impact of Drugs

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Report Assessment

– Pipeline Product Profiles

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Pipeline Assessment

– Inactive drugs assessment

– Unmet Needs

Buy the Full Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/46685/Single_User

About Us:

We, at MART RESEARCH value your time the most as we believe that time saved is directly proportional to profits earned. Before launching ourselves into this service, we did an extensive survey to understand the challenges clients face while gaining access to authentic data reports. The need of the hour was a common platform which could showcase published reports across a wide range of sectors. To overcome this limitation, we setup a repository which is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your report requirements. It is user friendly, easy to browse, search and acquire reports which would fulfill your generalized as well as customized business needs.



Contact Us:

Mart Research

5708 Copper Creek Court Charlotte North Carolina 28227, USA

+1-857-300-1122

[email protected]