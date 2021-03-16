5G Security Market Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027 | A10 Networks, Akamai Technologies, Allot Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies

5G security solution offers authentication capabilities, additional security mechanisms, enhanced subscriber identity protection, and other cyber threats. The rapid advancements in security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), IoT networks, and mobility infrastructure are expected to set new goals in the 5G security market. The rising security concerns in the 5G networks and growing ransomware attacks on IoT devices are the major driving factors for the global 5G security market during the forecast period.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

A10 Networks

Akamai Technologies

Allot Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Trend Micro

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the 5G Security Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the 5G Security Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their 5G Security Market position. The 5G Security Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

