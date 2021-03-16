$ 1139.8 Billion Worth “Digital Pathology Market”, Led by Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips, Roche, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN and more.

The Global report titled “Digital Pathology Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach US$ 1,139.8 Billion by 2025 from US$ 613.6 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 168 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 159 tables and 26 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Digital Pathology Market:

Leica Biosystems (US)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

Roche (Switzerland)

3DHISTECH (Hungary)

Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US)

XIFIN (US)

Huron Digital Pathology (Canada)

Visiopharm A/S (Denmark)

Corista (US)

Indica Labs (US)

Objective Pathology Services (Canada)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

OptraSCAN (India)

Glencoe Software (US)

KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD (China)

Inspirata Inc. (US)

Mikroscan Technologies (US)

Proscia Inc. (US)

Kanteron Systems (Spain)

“Adoption of artificial intelligence is expected to increase during the forecast period.”

The adoption of AI in healthcare has been rising in recent years due to its ability to optimize clinical processes, thereby solving a variety of problems in the healthcare industry. AI helps patients receive correct diagnosis in a timely manner, maximize hospital efficiency, and reduce the waiting time for patients, thereby enhancing overall healthcare. AI helps in collecting, storing, and normalizing data along with tracing its lineage.

“The software segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions across the globe, and the high cost of scanners.

“By type, the human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019.”

On the basis of type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019. The increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations between academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories are driving the increased uptake of digital systems in human pathology.

Competitive Landscape of Digital Pathology Market:

1 Introduction

2.2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Key Developments In The Digital Pathology Market

4.2 Key Product Launches

4.3 Key Acquisitions

4.4 Key Expansions

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the digital pathology market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, type, application, end user, and region.

