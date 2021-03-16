10.0% Growth Rate for Integrated Marine Automation System Market by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Integrated Marine Automation System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Integrated Marine Automation System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The integrated marine automation system market is estimated to be USD 4.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Based on autonomy, the integrated marine automation system market is segmented into fully autonomous, remotely-operated and partial automation. The growth of the remotely-operated segment of the integrated marine automation system market can be attributed to the increased investments in developing unmanned and remotely-controlled vessel operations.

Based on ship type, the integrated marine automation system market is segmented into commercial and defense. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the rising seaborne trade and tourism across the globe.

Based on end user, the integrated marine automation system market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to account for a largest share in 2020 as compared to the aftermarket segment. The growth of the OEM segment can be attributed to the increased investments in naval defense by various countries and rise in seaborne trade activities across the globe.

The integrated marine automation system market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. Shipbuilding companies from Japan, South Korea, and China, are also among the largest players in each of the four major segments, namely, tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and offshore vessels.

#Key Players- ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Wartsila (Finland), and Kongsberg (Norway).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Markets Covered

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

Table 1 Usd Exchange Rates

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Research Flow

Figure 2 Research Design

2.2 Research Data

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.3 Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Introduction

2.3.2 Demand-Side Analysis

2.3.2.1 Increasing Demand For Situational Awareness In Vessels

2.3.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.3.1 Increasing Software Development

2.3.3.2 Development Of Next-Generation Autonomous Ships

2.4 Market Definition & Scope

2.5 Segments And Subsegments

2.6 Market-Size Estimation

2.6.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.6.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.7 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation

2.8 Growth Rate Assumptions

2.9 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.9.1 Assumptions

2.9.2 Risks

2.10 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Partial Automation Segment Expected To Lead Integrated Marine Automation System Market From 2020 To 2025

Figure 7 Commercial Segment Led Integrated Marine Automation System Market In 2020

Figure 8 Vessel Management System Segment Projected To Lead Integrated Marine Automation System Market During Forecast Period

Figure 9 Asia Pacific Accounted For The Largest Share Of Integrated Marine Automation System Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Integrated Marine Automation System Market

Figure 10 Increasing Investments Drive The Integrated Marine Automation System Market

4.2 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Ship Type

Figure 11 Commercial Segment Projected To Dominate Integrated Marine Automation System Market During Forecast Period

4.3 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By End User

Figure 12 Oem Segment Expected To Lead Integrated Marine Automation System Market During Forecast Period

4.4 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Country

Figure 13 Integrated Marine Automation System Market In France Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Integrated Marine Automation System Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption Of The Internet Of Things (Iot) For Real-Time Decision Making

5.2.1.2 Increasing Software Development

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use Of Automated Systems To Reduce Human Errors And Risks

5.2.1.4 Increased Budgets Of Shipping Companies For The Incorporation Of Ict In Vessels

5.2.1.5 Increasing Demand For Situational Awareness In Vessels

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Vulnerability Associated With Cyber Threats

Figure 15 Potential Cyberattack Routes For Marine Vessels

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development Of New Port Cities In Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Initiatives For The Development Of Autonomous Ships

Table 2 Timeline And Design Development Targets For Autonomous Ships

5.2.3.3 Revision And Formulation Of Marine Safety Regulations In Several Countries

5.2.3.4 Advancement In Sensor Technologies For Improved Navigation Systems In Vessels

5.2.3.5 Development Of Propulsion Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cost-Intensive Customization Of Marine Automation Systems

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Skilled Personnel To Handle And Operate Marine Automation Systems

5.2.4.3 Lack Of Common Standards For Data Generated From Different Subsystems In A Ship

5.3 Range/Scenarios

Figure 16 Impact Of Covid-19 On Integrated Marine Automation System Market: Global Scenarios

5.4 Covid-19 Impact On Integrated Marine Automation System Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers’ Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift And New Revenue Pockets For Integrated Marine Automation System Market

Figure 17 Revenue Shift In Integrated Marine Automation System Market

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.6.1 Prominent Companies

5.6.2 Private And Small Enterprises

5.6.3 End Users

Figure 18 Market Ecosystem Map: Integrated Marine Automation System Market

5.7 Pricing Analysis

Figure 19 Pricing Analysis– By Ship Type

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 20 Value Chain Analysis: Integrated Marine Automation System Market

5.9 Tariff Regulatory Landscape For Automation In Marine Industry

5.10 Trade Data

5.10.1 International Maritime Trade Data, 2010-2019

Figure 21 Development Of International Maritime Trade, (2010–2019)

5.10.2 World Sea-Borne Trade, 2015-2019

Table 3 World Seaborne Trade, 2015-2019

5.11 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.12.1 Big Data

5.12.2 Integrated Automation System

5.12.3 Predictive Maintenance

5.12.4 Collision Avoidance Tool

5.13 Use Cases

5.13.1 Autonomous Control And Remote Command Systems

5.13.2 Lng Powered Open Sea Ferry

5.13.3 Ai-Based Systems Of Rolls-Royce

5.14 Operational Data

Table 4 Global Ship Orders Completion, 2015-2020

Table 5 Ship Orders Completion, By Japan, 2015-2020

Table 6 Ship Orders Completion, By South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 7 Ship Orders Completion, By China, 2015-2020

Table 8 Ship Orders Completion, By Europe, 2015-2020

6 Industry Trends

…..CONTINUED

