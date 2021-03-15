Zeaxanthin Market 2021 Updated Covid 19 Crisis For Future Development By 2027| DSM, BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Inc., Lycored, Chrysantis, Inc

Click Here to Get Sample Report Of “Zeaxanthin” Market https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-zeaxanthin-market

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are DSM, BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Inc., Lycored, Chrysantis, Inc., Shaanxi Xinheng-Longteng Bio-Tech, Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Valensa International, OmniActive Health Technologies, Industrial Orgánica S.A. de C.V., Kalsec, Inc., Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited, Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Sabinsa Corporation among others.

By Product (Synthetic Zeaxanthin, Natural Zeaxanthin),

Form (Oil, Powder, Bead-lets),

End User (Dietary Supplement, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Growing demand of health and wellness products is fueling the growth of this market

Growing number of age related macular degeneration (AMD) diseases is driving the market growth

Rising adaptation of healthy lifestyle acts as a driver for the market

High demand for cosmetics and skin care products is likely to propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory and approval norms of the products is hampering the market growth

Lack of awareness among consumers about Zeaxanthin is restraining the market growth

In June 2018, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.) announced the launch of Ocuvite Blue Light designed to protect the eye from blue light. The supplement is manufactured with lutein and zeaxanthin which absorbs blue light. The launch of the product helps in the treating the eye disease in U.S. region

