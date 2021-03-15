Work Order Management Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Work Order Management Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Work Order Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Work Order Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 10% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Work Order Management Market are Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IFS AB, Infor Inc., Hippo CMMS, ServiceMax, Inc., Innovapptive Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– September 2019 – Arora expanded their services to include managing the full, technological integration of infrastructure systems through the Arora ATLAS platform, which will significantly enhance the customer experience as well as vastly improve a facility’s overall operational efficiency. The platform also includes ATLAS Work Management (AWM). ATLAS Work Management (AWM) introduces mobility and Geospatial integration into the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) landscape.

Key Market Trends:

Manufacturing Expected to Exhibit Significant Adoption

– Industry 4.0 is transforming industries, from having legacy systems to smart components and smart machines, to facilitate digital factories and development of an ecosystem of connected plants and enterprises. Industry 4.0 has persuaded OEMs to adopt IoT across their operations.

– A survey by Industrial IoT (IIoT) provider Microsoft, states that approximately 85% of companies have at least one IIoT use case project. This number is expected to increase, as 94% of respondents claimed that they would implement IIoT strategies by 2021.

– The benefits offered by IoT in the manufacturing industry are driving the adoption rates, benefits such as increased machine utilization, predictive maintenance and production, data analytics, monitoring, automation, and cost benefits.

– With the growing demand for IoT in manufacturing, companies are entering into strategic partnerships to leverage the growing demand. In 2019, the BMW Group collaborated with Microsoft to develop an open manufacturing platform to develop and encourage more collaborative IoT development in the manufacturing sector. The collaboration majorly focuses on smart factory solutions and building standards to develop them in areas like machine connectivity and on-premises systems integration.

Regional Outlook of Work Order Management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Work Order Management Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

