Women’s Health Care Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 13.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 17.8 Billion

The Global Women’s Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 Billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Women’s Health Care Market:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Allergan (Dublin)

Merck & Co. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Amgen (US)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Lupin (India)

Blairex Laboratories (US)

Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US)

Eli Lilly And Company (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson(US)

On the basis of drug, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28).Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market.

Based on application, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share of the women’s healthcare market in 2018.

Competitive Landscape of Women’s Health Care Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Players

