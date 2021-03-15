What are Key Factors Driving the Growth of Advanced Wound Care Market?

As per P&S Intelligence, the advanced wound care market is set to grow from $10,659.6 million in 2015 at a 7.0% CAGR during 2016–2022 (forecast period). Such products are majorly utilized for the management of chronic wounds, which last longer than acute wounds and require more-extensive treatment.

Burns, ulcers, and surgical and chronic wounds are the various classifications under the application segment. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR, of 7.3%, in the advanced wound care market is expected to be seen in the surgical and chronic wounds classification, which also held the largest share in 2015. Due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the cases of diabetic foot ulcers, which are classified as a chronic wound, is rising, thereby resulting in the increasing demand for therapeutic products.

Based on region, North America was the largest advanced wound care market till 2015, as a result of its rising geriatric population, increasing number of road accidents, and growing prevalence of diabetes. In addition, the region, especially the U.S., also has a government-funded healthcare reimbursement system, under the Medicaid and Medicare programs. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will advance the most rapidly in the industry, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This is ascribed to the rising cases of burns, especially in developing countries such as India.