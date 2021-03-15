Virtual Reality In Gaming Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – HTC Vive, Valve Corporation, Intel Corporation, Virtuix Omni

Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Virtual Reality In Gaming Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 42.50 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 32.75% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153628/global-virtual-reality-in-gaming-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Virtual Reality In Gaming Market are Oculus VR (Facebook Technologies LLC), HTC Vive, Valve Corporation, Intel Corporation, Virtuix Omni, Nintendo Co Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Google LLC and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – Apple Inc. acquired NextVR, a startup that provides sports and other content for virtual-reality headsets. The acquisition will help Apple’s development of VR and AR headsets with accompanying software and content.

– February 2020 – Facebook has acquired Bay Area VR studio Sanzuru Games. The acquisition will help Facebook to explore the VR game studios, as Sanzuru Games has created a total of four titles for the Oculus Rift, including Asgard’s Wrath and Marvel Powers United VR. Also, it has made a number of titles on console and mobile systems, releasing games structured around their own IP alongside licensed titles for properties like Sonic and Spyro.

Key Market Trends:

Premium Mobile Platform to Hold Significant Market Share

– Mobile virtual reality (VR) gaming is the most affordable experience for consumers who want to explore VR gaming without spending a substantial amount of money. Also, the portability and massive install base of smartphone users, across the world, is leading to its widespread adoption. According to Plink, there is about 2.2 billion mobile gamer around the globe.

– With the growing number of mobile gamers, the mobile VR gaming market is expected to gain significant traction as players are offering various accessories such as a head-mounted display for smooth VR gaming experience for the mobile-based gamers.

– The most widely known VR headsets for mobile phones are Samsung Gear and Google Daydream. The lower price as compared to console and PC headsets and mobile headsets are often bundled with premium phones are vital factors that are driving the market. According to the 3D insider, by 2020, it is estimated that the number of VR headsets sold will reach up to 82 million units.

– Moreover, technologies such as 5G are also driving the mobile-based VR gaming market. For instance, in May 2020, Archiact has announced a partnership with Migu, a subsidiary of telecom provider China Mobile, for Archiact’s games that would be the first VR games o be playable via Migu’s 5G cloud gaming platform, named as Migu Quick Gaming. Also, by partnering with Migu, Archiact states that it is able to work together to build the future of 5G VR cloud gaming, thus making VR even more accessible.

Regional Outlook of Virtual Reality In Gaming Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153628/global-virtual-reality-in-gaming-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.