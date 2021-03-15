Vegetable Fats Market Expected to Reach USD 135.55 Billion by 2025

Vegetable Fats Market is valued at USD 87.80 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 135.55 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.4%over the forecast period.

Consumer inclination towards a healthy diet along with rising nutritive food demand is driving the growth of global vegetable fats market.

Vegetable Fats is a fat of vegetable origin that is obtained naturally from plants or by hydrogenation of a vegetable oil. Vegetable fats are beneficial as they are healthy, and also available as unsaturated fat. Consumption of foods, which contains vegetable fats helps keep heart healthy as it improves cholesterol level. Vegetable fats are mentioned as an essential ingredient in heart healthy diet. Few foods, which are rich in vegetable fats, are avocados, olives, peanut butter, nuts and seeds, vegetable shortening and others. For example, Palm oil is an economic & versatile product used for the preparation of both non-food and food items. Increasing product usage in several applications such as cereals, margarine, sweets, and cosmetics, will propel industry expansion over the forecast period.

Global vegetable fats market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and regional& country level. Based upon product type vegetable fats market is classified as soybean oil, canola oil, palm oil, peanut oil, sunflower oil, corn oil and other. Based upon application vegetable fats market is classified into bakery, confectionery, cooking for family, cooking for commercial and other.

The regions covered in this Global vegetable fats market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of vegetable fats is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Vegetable Fats Manufactures

Global Vegetable Fats market Report covers prominent players are like,

Wilmar

COFCO

Jiusan Group

Bunge

SINOGRAIN

Shandong Bohai

Cargill

Hopeful Grain and Oil

Chinatex Corporation

Shandong Sanwei

Luhua

Donlinks International

Zhongsheng

HSGC

Xiwang

Shandong Sanxing Group

Consumer shifting trends towards a healthy diet along with rising nutritive food demand is expected to drive the vegetable fats market. The consumption of digestive health products is projected to experience a surge because of the increasing cases of mal-digestion and increasing sedentary lifestyle. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Laboratory With the exception of chestnuts, which contain little fat, nuts have a high total fat content, ranging from 46% in cashews and pistachios to 76% in macadamia nuts, and they provide 20 to 30 kJ/g. According to World health organization, reducing the amount of total fat intake to less than 30% of total energy intake helps to prevent unhealthy weight gain in the adult population. A healthy diet helps to protect against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as no communicable diseases (NCDs), including such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. According to Maarten Elferink and Florian Schierhorn, Food demand is expected to increase between 59%-98% by 2050. Unstable prices of raw material may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, stringent government policies & guidelines regarding the proper & adequate intake of fats & oils in the daily diet plan will increase opportunity for vegetable fats market growth.

Asia pacific is dominating the vegetable fats market

Asia pacific is expected to dominate the growth of vegetable fats Market, due to significant health benefits offered by several oil & fats constituents obtained from nuts and seeds. Chemical economics handbook stated that, global production of fats and oils is led by Asia. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer, and accounts for more than half of the global production of palm oil. China ranks second in total world production of fats and oils in 2018, and is a larger producer of soybean and rapeseed (canola) oils. Europe is second largest region for the vegetable fats market, due to Technological advancements & innovations relating to several crop irrigation techniques and seed treatment methods along with significant R&D investments. North America is expected to drive the growth of vegetable fats market.

Vegetable Fats Market Segmentation –

By Types- Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Peanut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Corn Oil, Other

By Applications- Bakery, Confectionery, Cooking for Family, Cooking for Commercial, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

