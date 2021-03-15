U.K. E-Cigarette Market Provides Detailed Insight by Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis
E-cigarette is an alternative to a traditional tobacco cigarette; the former heats liquid nicotine or flavors to produce mist instead of burning tobacco and provides a similar smoking sensation on puffing. The market is growing due to the rising demand for vaping devices, advancements in product design, and fall in traditional smoking prevalence due to increasing health awareness.
The highest CAGR is projected to be witnessed by t-vapors, in terms of value, as these are categorized under reduced-risk products (RRP). Owing to the falling rate of traditional cigarette smoking, RRPs are expected to witness large-scale adoption across the country.
Out of these, vaporizers accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period and are predicted to retain their position during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value. Factors like this have contributed to the development of alternatives that help people quit traditional cigarettes.
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the U.K. e-cigarette market
- Historical and the present size of the U.K. e-cigarette market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential