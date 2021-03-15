BusinessWorld

Tungsten Carbide Powder Market by Grain Size, Grade, Application and Future Analysis

Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Growth

March 15, 2021
2
Tungsten Carbide Powder Market

The tungsten carbide powder market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during forecast period. The market stood at $1,762.1 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach $2,176.8 million by 2023.

Another key factor driving the tungsten carbide powder market growth is the recycling of tungsten carbide scrap. Powdered and granular scrap of the compound is recycled to obtain its reusable form. Additionally, the trend of in-house recycling and refining of such scrap has led to the local manufacturing and usage of reusable tungsten carbide products. For example, Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal Corporation gathers cement carbide scrap from manufacturing units, where scrap is generated, for recycling and reprocessing it.

Other leading producers of tungsten carbide include Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Kennametal Inc., Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd., China Minmetals Corporation, and GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd. These businesses are pursuing geographical expansions and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge and meet the spurring demand. For example, in October 2017, OC Oerlikon Corporation AG signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Diamond Recovery Services Inc. (DRS) and DiaPac LLC in the U.S., to improve its technical expertise in processing, production, and recycling of tungsten carbide.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Grain Size

  • <1 μm
  • 1–10 μm
  • >10 μm

By Grade

  • Rotary Drilling and Mining
  • Metal Forming and Wear
  • Submicron
  • Corrosion Resistant
  • General Purpose

By Application

  • Machine Tools & Components
  • Cutting Tools
  • Dies & Punches
  • Abrasive Products
