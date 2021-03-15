Trending News: Europe Menstrual Cups Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top Players Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., Earth Care Solution, Lunette Menstrual Cup, Me Luna, Mooncup Ltd

The Europe Menstrual Cups Market is accounted to US$ 641.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,413.5 Mn by 2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of menstrual cups, and infections due to sanitary pads and tampons in the Asia Pacific. Whereas, disadvantages of menstrual cups likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by the female during menstruation. It is a best alternative for tampons and pads, and prevents leakage of blood onto the clothes. Menstrual cups are made of various material such as silicone, rubber, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally near the vaginal canal where it collects the blood rather than absorbing it.

Download Sample PDF Brochure [email protected]

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009801

Top Manufacturer Companies Mentioned

Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., Earth Care Solution, Lunette Menstrual Cup, Me Luna, Mooncup Ltd, Procter & Gamble, Silky Cup, The Keeper Inc. and YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

EUROPE MENSTRUAL CUPS– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Menstrual Cups Market – By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Europe Menstrual Cups Market – By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Europe Menstrual Cups Market – By Material

Medical Grade Silicone

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Europe Menstrual Cups Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Europe Menstrual Cups Market – By Countries

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Enquiry for Buy [email protected]

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009801

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]