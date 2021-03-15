TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Potato Flakes Market

Companies Collaborating to Develop Innovative Drum Dryers to Increase Production Capacities

Manufacturers in the potato flakes market are teaming up to develop record-sized potato drying drums to increase their production capabilities. For instance, food processing companies – Idaho Steel and Kiremko – have teamed up to build drum dryers that provide an exuberant output of potato flakes within a matter of few hours. Manufacturers in the potato flakes landscape are innovating the newest technologies to increase their production capacities of drum dryers. They are increasing efforts in R&D to build multipurpose drum dryers that not only dry potato mash but also mill the mash into flakes or powder.

With the introduction of high-tech drum dryers, manufacturers in the potato flakes market are gaining credibility on a global level by providing state-of-the-art turnkey solutions to the potato industry. Latest design innovations in drum dryers help in the production of premium-quality food products. In this way, manufacturers in the potato flakes market are capable of fulfilling the global consumer demand for high-quality potato products. To maintain longer and stronger partnership ties, companies are aiming to strengthen their partnerships by onboarding individuals with the best engineering talent. They are investing in manpower to achieve common organizational objectives, such as the development of leading technology in the market. In order to use these leading technologies to their full potential, companies are launching training programs to educate employees about the various functions of drum dryers through factory visits, workshops, and assembly-line inspections.

New Food Processing Factories in Central Asia Help Manufacturers Gain Monopoly

There is the growing emergence of new potato processing factories in Central Asia. Ever-increasing population growth is one of the key factors for the increased consumption of potatoes. Thus, manufacturers in the potato flakes market are eyeing strategic growth in Central Asia, since there aren’t many large-scale food processing factories in the region. In this way, they are able to gain a monopoly in the region’s market landscape. In order to achieve dominance in the region, manufacturers in the potato flakes ecosystem are streamlining their production activities by utilizing the best potatoes grown in domestic farms. This is justified, since the organic production of potato flakes is gaining impetus on a global level, as compared to the production of conventionally-produced potatoes.

The potato flakes market is flourishing in Central Asia due to increasing population growth. Companies in the potato flakes landscape have seen a shift in the production practices of the region, since increased population has led to the large-scale cultivation of potatoes. As such, companies are adopting modern technologies of cultivation, such as mechanized irrigation and harvesting. They are importing high-quality potatoes from other counties to strengthen the domestic supply chain in countries in Central Asia.

Newer Technologies Contribute to Energy Efficiency and Reduce Environmental Impact

Certain challenges in the potato flakes landscape are predicted to negatively influence market growth. For instance, rapid development of food factories in developed and developing economies has added to the environmental stress. Due to this, strict regulations have been implemented by governments to minimize the environmental impact caused as a result of pollution, emissions, and excessive energy and water consumption. The emergence of new potato processing factories is contributing to the global revenue growth of the potato flakes market. But factors such as solid waste generation and negative impacts on the aquatic habitat have given rise to strict regulations in the potato flakes space.

