TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Hexane Market

High Demand for Food Grade Hexane across Asia Pacific Likely to Aid Market Growth

Hexane is primarily used to extract edible oil from seeds and vegetables. The colorless and flavorless nature coupled with favorable properties, such as low viscosity and volatility has made hexane an ideal choice of solvent for a range of applications, including chemical organic synthesis, oil extraction, polymerization, pharmaceutical, and industrial cleaning & degreasing, among others. N-hexane, which is also known as an oil solvent is used across a range of industries, including printing, rubber, leather, cosmetics, ink, etc. In recent times, n-hexane is increasingly being used in the medical field and integrated circuit (IC) electronic unit cleaning.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for over 50% share of the hexane market by the end of 2027. The hexane market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period (2019-2027). The rapid growth of the food & beverages sector and staggering demand for industrial-grade hexane in countries, including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand are some of the primary factors that are strengthening the growth of the hexane market in the Asia Pacific region. At present, governments across the world are enforcing stringent regulations on the use of hexane to improve workforce safety and minimize casualties in industrial facilities.

Adoption of Hexane for Carotenoid Extraction to Drive Hexane Market

Traditionally, non-polar organic solvents such as petroleum ether, tetrahydrofuran (THF), and hexane are used to extract non-polar carotenes. The choice of the solvent is one of the most crucial factors that determine the efficiency of the extraction process. Despite the growing adoption of hexane to extract non-polar carotenes, a mixture of ethanol/acetone/hexane is increasingly being used to simultaneously extract non-polar and polar carotenoids. A high carotenoid yield is obtained when ~45% hexane is used in the solvent mixture, wherein the solvent to waste ratio is 9:1:1. Despite the increasing adoption of hexane in carotenoid extraction, chloroform and methanol (2:1) mixture has exhibited greater efficiency during the extraction of carotenoids. However, applications of chloroform are largely restricted due to health and environmental safety concerns.

Efficient and Safer Alternatives to Hinder Hexane Market Growth

The Toxin Substances Control Act (TSCA) was formulated in 1976 to ensure that the safety of the chemicals throughout their lifecycle – manufacturing stage to its use and disposal. However, due to the loopholes in this law, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could not provide the required solutions pertaining to the potential health dangers of hexane. Directions or instructions from the EPA are required to minimize exposure from different toxic chemicals, including hexane that is commonly used in a range of industrial applications and household products, such as paints, adhesives, stain removers, etc.

