TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Electrically Conductive Coating Market

Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market: Snapshot

The rising penetration of smartphones and consumer electronics is stoking the demand for electrical conductive coatings. These coatings are generally made up of materials, including polyesters, polyutheranes, epoxy, and acrylics. Epoxy is one of the most preferred materials used due to their superior mechanical properties, durability, and weatherability. These coatings are used as a replacement for metals in various industries such as solar, aerospace, consumer electronics, bioscience, and automotive. Acrylics are also gaining popularity due to their low cost, excellent weatherability, and good conductivity and moisture resistance.

Macroeconomic factors such as increasing urbanization and industrialization and rising per capita income are also providing a fillip to the global electrical conductive coatings market. The expansion of the consumer electronic sector is positively impacting the growth of the market. In this sector, electrical conductive coatings are used in cell phones, computers, calculators, radios, LCDs, electronic displays, and touch panels. These coatings are also used as thin layers over plastic housings and cases to allow dissipation of static charge and provide EMI shielding.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22217

The global electrical conductive coatings market exhibits a high degree of competition. The presence of a large number of regional players has rendered the market highly competitive. The majority of key players in the global electrical conductive coatings market are banking on strategies such as new product launches and technological innovation to diversify their offerings. Market players are anticipated to capitalize on the immense potential offered by developing regions to stay ahead in the global arena.

Electrically conductive coatings are produced using special techniques. Anti-static polymer, which belongs to the family of powder polymer formulations, can be treated or coated with electrically conductive polymers in order to achieve outstanding electrical conductive properties. Coatings are applied by the electro-static method which allows proper flow and ease of use by carefully formulating the conductive material ratios, making it suitable for paint release, office automation, and chemical processes. Conductive powder coatings exhibits a curing temperature between 330°C and 380°. They are applied over the associated primer coat. Conductive coatings employed on surfaces offer a unique combination of properties which enhances the product performance, particularly under extreme ambient conditions in which most other polymers would fail.

Request For Discount :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=22217

Electrically conductive coatings are majorly classified into the polymeric derivatives utilized and conductive filler dispersed varieties. Their applications include shielding of EMI & RFI effects, electronics, packaging, and electrode material fields. Electrically conductive coatings are generally applied to non-conductive substrates such as polymers, ceramics, polycarbonates, or composite materials, which helps impart conductive properties to the surfaces of dielectric components. These coatings can also be applied to less conductive metallic substrates to create a conductive path on the surface and help to manufacture components out of expensive conductive materials which are generally used to produce creating static dissipative elements, heating elements, ground straps, slip rings, flexible circuits, contact points, and commutator segments. Electrically conductive coatings are applied in the electrolysis process as thin layers of coating for capacitors and ceramic surfaces. Major drawbacks of this product include unevenness of the conductive fillers caused by insufficient mixing, development of cracks on the coating & the base material caused by an incompatible solution, and whitening of the surfaces in hot and humid environments.

Request For Custom Research

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=22217

The recent rise in demand for electronic displays & solar products is driving the electrical conductive coatings market globally. Consumer electronic are a rapidly growing segment of the market. Electrically conductive coatings are used in electronic displays, LCD, touch panels, computers, cell phones, radios, calculators, and pagers, to provide electromagnetic interference shielding and dissipation of static charge. This market is projected to reach USD 20 billion globally by the end of 2020. The global consumer base for the electronics and semiconductor sectors is likely to extend further in the next few years due to increased demand in major economies such as India, China, the U.S., Germany, France, and Brazil, thereby boosting the need for conductive coatings. Major restraints for the electrically conductive coatings market are the initial capital required for the equipment and the increasingly stringent environmental regulations on air pollutants and volatile toxic compounds emitted during the coating processes.

The U.S is a market leader in the production and application of the conductive coatings. Asia-Pacific is, a prominent and speedily developing market for electrically conductive coatings with China the dominant country and India witnessing a high growth rate attributed to rapid economic growth and industrialization in the country. Major global players in the production of electrically conductive coatings include Akzonobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Henkel AG & Company, PPG Industries Inc., and Creative Materials Inc.Technological breakthrough in the consumer electronics industry and bioscience are propelling the market for electrically conductive coatings. Growing end use applications of the electrical conductive coatings globally would drive the market further.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.