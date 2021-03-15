TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market: Overview

Electrically conductive adhesives are used to join electronic or electrical components. These adhesives not only help complete the circuit but also maintain the conductivity of the circuit. Various types of electrically conductive adhesives include silicon based adhesives, acrylate based adhesives, epoxy based adhesives, and polyurethane based adhesives. The conductive component being used in an electrically conductive adhesive may either be graphite, silver, or copper. A synthetic resin may be used which can be a combination of two substances or a varnish can be used for the proper stickiness of the adhesive. Electrically conductive adhesives possess qualities such as low shrinkage, moisture resistance, and strong bonds primarily due to the presence of filler materials. Fillers used in electrically conductive adhesives include graphite, nickel, copper, and silver.

Electrically conductive adhesives are also capable of blocking the electromagnetic radiations emitted by electronic devices. Hence, these adhesives are used for electromagnetic shielding. Electrically conductive adhesives possess certain superior properties due to which they can be used extensively in PV solar panels, touch panel screens, LED/OLEDs, and various other electronic devices. The usage of electrically conductive adhesives has been increasing significantly in defense and aerospace industries. These adhesives are employed on a large scale in the automotive industry due to the involvement of sophisticated electronic components susceptible to emission of electromagnetic radiations.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives: Market Trends

Demand for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to increase rapidly in the near future owing to the rise in demand for these adhesives in the electronics industry. The usage of technically advanced electronic devices has been rising of late. This, in turn, is boosting the usage of advanced adhesive materials that offer conductivity and strength, and are compatible with electronic circuits so that the conductivity is maintained when connected to an electronic component. Rise in usage of electrically conductive adhesives in electronic circuits is anticipated to drive the global electrically conductive adhesives market during the forecast period.

By using electrically conductive adhesives, one can eliminate the use of secondary grounding solutions such as fasteners and screws.

The practice of disposing electrical and electronic wastes leads to pollution hazards and environmental problems. Governments of various countries have enacted certain regulations in order to lower the issues associated with improper disposal of electronic wastes. The electrically conductive adhesives market is likely to contract gradually owing to the strict implementation of rules and regulations regarding the disposal of these adhesives.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market: Region-wise Outlook

The electrically conductive adhesives market is well developed in Asia Pacific, owing to the presence of large number of electronics companies in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Furthermore, the number of consumers for electrically conductive adhesives is comparatively high in countries such as China and Taiwan. The electrically conductive adhesives market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a sluggish rate due to the current economic problems being faced in the region.

The electrically conductive adhesives market in North America is projected to expand significantly in the near future, led by the rising demand for these adhesives in electronics and automotive industries. Currently, the electrically conductive adhesives market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is in the development phase. It is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the electrically conductive adhesives market include Bacon Adhesives, The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Coatex Industries, MG Chemicals, and Panacol-Elosol GmbH.

