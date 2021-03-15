TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Crusher-backing Materials Market

Floor Plan Change Minimizes Unsafe Interaction in Facilities amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Companies in the crusher backing materials market are maintaining clean production facilities and providing employees with necessary supplies for work-from-home routine. Canada’s distributor of maintenance, repair, and operational supplies has stepped in to maintain uninterrupted supply chains for its clients amidst the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and emphasizes on social distancing norms in facilities. Thus, emerging market players are taking cues from such companies to establish signage and floor markings in production facilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floor plan change and ensuring work-from-home supplies for employees is helping manufacturers to boost their credibility credentials in the global crusher backing materials market landscape. Companies are redesigning their facilities to reduce the density of occupants and minimize unsafe interaction. Moreover, clearly marked areas help remind employees to practice physical distancing and ensure interaction in a safe manner.

Solids Epoxy Compounds in Materials Help Eliminate Gaps between Liners

There is a growing demand for crusher backing materials for cone crushers and grinding mills operating under normal conditions. Manufacturers are innovating in 100% solids epoxy compounds for producing crusher backing materials that back wear plates in cone crushers. For instance, Henkel Adhesives-a specialist in adhesives, functional coatings, and sealants is gaining popularity for its LOCTITE® Nordbak Backing Material, which is made from 100% solids epoxy compounds, and offers high compressive strength and impact resistance in materials.

Advantageous attributes of crusher backing materials made from 100% solids epoxy compounds, such as high volumetric stability and non-flammable properties are being highly preferred by end users in the mining and smelting industries. This explains why the crusher backing materials market is projected to reach a value of US$ 33 Mn by the end of 2030. High volumetric stability of crusher backing materials made from solids epoxy compounds helps to eliminate gaps between liners.

Advanced Crushers Pose a Threat for Crusher Backing Material Sales

The crusher backing materials market is slated to expand at a modest CAGR of ~4% during the assessment period. This is evident since certain companies are developing crushers and grinding mills that do not need crusher backing materials. This may affect revenue sales of crusher backing materials, thus lowering revenue collection. Thus, manufactures in the crusher backing materials market should leverage incremental opportunities in developing economies where there is high demand for these materials.

Engineering crushers and grinding mills that eliminate the need for crusher backing materials can be potentially cost-intensive. Since end users of the building and construction industry in developing economies are cash-strapped and have limited capital expenditure, they are more likely to opt for crushers and grinding mills that require crusher backing materials.

