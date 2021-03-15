Thick Film Devices Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Thick Film Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Thick Film Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The thick film devices market has been valued at USD 83.21 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.04% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025 to reach USD 177.13 billion by 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153508/thick-film-devices-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Thick Film Devices Market are Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Rohm Semiconductor GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd, KOA Speer Electronics Inc., AVX Corporation, Aragonesa de Componentes Pasivos SA, Wurth Electronics Inc., Other Companies Analyzed, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, YAGEO Corp., Viking Tech Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, Bourns Inc., Chromalox Inc., Ferro Techniek BV and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Panasonic Corporation introduced NEW ERJ-UP3 Series Anti-Sulfurated Thick Film Chip Resistors, Anti-Surge Type in 0603-inch case size. It is designed to be extremely durable in challenging or unclean, harsh environments. It provides anti-sulfurization characteristics that avoid an open circuit caused by a sulfide disconnection.

– February 2020 – Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced the first high power resistors on the market to be offered with its AEC-Q200 qualified thick film high power resistors. It is designed for direct mounting on a heatsink. The company’s Sfernice LPSA range of products delivers high power dissipation and pulse handling capabilities, which in turn helps the designers to reduce component counts and lower costs in automotive applications.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive to Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Over the last two decades, the growing production of automobiles is a significant factor in driving market growth due to the high adoption of electrical and electronic devices in automotive manufacturing. In the United States, all heavy trucks must be installed with electronic logging devices (ELD) from the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) by the end of 2019.

– These government regulations would increase the demand for thick film devices, and hence, may expand the studied market vendor’s growth scope further. For instance, Canada-based thick film heating element manufacturer, Datec Coating Corporation, was awarded a USD 1.3 million contract by the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), a government organization that works toward improving investment scenario for several industries in Canada, for Automotive Supplier Innovation Program. In October 2018, the firm also received a significant investment by Germany-based E.G.O.- Group mainly for its manufacturing expansion.

Regional Outlook of Thick Film Devices Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153508/thick-film-devices-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Thick Film Devices Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.