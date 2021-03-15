The Global Membrane Chromatography Market Research Report Will Reflect Significant Growth in Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis Forecast 2021-2029- By Product, Operation Mode, End User and Region.
Membrane chromatography is one of the extensively used separation techniques in the market. This method has acquired higher prominence inoperable from its productivity, flexibility, and high selectivity of figuring out particles in any blend. These highlights make the method critical in the unit tasks for downstream handling of biopharmaceuticals items. It effectively separates chemical and physical differences in biomolecules. Among different types of techniques, membrane chromatography offers superior throughput and better efficiency than other available conventional techniques, making it ideal for biopharmaceutical production. Particularly for mass creation, the bigger is the volume, the better is the creation. Likewise, the high-powerful attaching limit of this procedure is ideal for a few key applications, such as host-cell protein removal, DNA virus, and decontamination of gene-therapy vectors. The growing needs for pharmaceutical products propel the use of membrane chromatography, especially for genetic vector preparations and faster methods of separation and decontamination of huge molecule weight proteins.
The Global Membrane Chromatography Market Research Report 2021 through 2028 with the focus on 2020 pandemic market disruption. The global Membrane chromatography Market is valued at USD 174.8 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 424.6 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 13.53 % over the forecast period.
List of Key Players in This Market:
- General Electric Company
- Danaher Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- 3M
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.
- Purilogics
- Restek Corporation
- Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd
- MICRODYN-NADIR
- Advantec MFS
- Koch Membrane Systems Inc
- Novasep
- ARKEMA
- Pentair plc
- TORAY INDUSTRIES
- Pall Corporation
- CITIC Envirotech
- NATRIX Separations, Inc Ltd
Global Membrane Chromatography Market Segmentation:
Market Segment by Type:
- Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography
- Affinity Film Chromatography
- Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography
Market Segment by Application:
- Chemical
- Sewage Treatment
- Other
Market Segment by Region:
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)
- The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)
The membrane chromatography market is segmented based on Product, Technique, Operation Mode, and End User. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.
