The Global Insulin Pen Market Projected to Grow at Significant Rate during the Upcoming Period

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Insulin Pen Market is expected to reach USD 7800 million by the year 2026, at a Compound annual growth rate of 8.8 % during the projection period 2020-2026. Insulin intake is necessary for the management of type 1 diabetes and is more commonly used for the medication of type 2-diabetes. Dose accuracy and easy use drive the demand for Insulin Pen. Insulin Pen was first launched before 20 years and has evolved to provide significant functional advantages compared with the syringe and vial. Insulin Pen devices are now used by diabetic patients globally, but there are marked geographic differences in respect of the use of reusable and disposable pens. In many countries, syringe and vial are still the most popular method of delivering insulin, whereas, in many countries, the use of reusable or disposable pens is more common.

Diabetes is an endocrine health problem that causes high levels of sugar in the blood. For diabetic patients, blood sugar must be monitored carefully using a glucometer. Insulin is necessary to be injected in order to regulate the activity of the pancreas and this can be accomplished using insulin injection pens, either pre-filled disposable or refillable/reusable. It allows smooth and precise dose of insulin. These factors are expected to propel the insulin pen market growth during the forecast period.

Growth drivers

Rising incidence of diabetes

The incidence of diabetes is rising significantly worldwide. The prevalence of hypertension, obesity, pre-diabetic symptoms, alcohol consumption, urbanization, and decreased consumption of fruits and vegetables contributes to the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes.

Easier to use

The patients used syringes and needles for a long time. The healthcare industries and experts were in the process of finding a better way to inject insulin into the body, which is cheaper, less harmful, and more comfortable. Today, several people use Insulin Pens more as compared to vials and syringes. Insulin Pens are more relaxed, less painful, and straightforward to store and to transport. They effectively combine vial and syringe features and allow greater accuracy in the dose & easier dosage administration.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies of Insulin Pen Market are Owen Mumford, Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Companion Medical, Berlin-Chemie Ag, Pendiq Gmbh, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Ag, Sanofi, Biocon. and other prominent players.

Recent Development

March 2020: Sanofi, the vaccines global business unit of Sanofi, and Translate Bio, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics the company, will collaborate to develop a novel mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. This collaboration leverages an existing agreement from 2018 between the two companies to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases.

July 2019: Owen Mumford, a global leader in medical devices, announces an exclusive agreement with Osaka-based NIPRO CORPORATION to distribute UniSafe®, supporting the growing focus safety innovative and established Japanese healthcare market.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics

By Application

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Insulin Pen Market size in terms of value.

Insulin Pen size in terms of value. To sift through the market segmentation and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region, segmenting the Global Insulin Pen Market into five areas, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Insulin Pen Market based on product type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Market based on product type, distribution channel, application, and region. To examine competitive developments in products and devices used for administration, application, and distribution channels within the Global Insulin Pen Market.

Market. To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

Business Questions Answered by the Report:

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and which one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

Who are the key players in the market, and what is their share?

What is the strategy adopted by key players, and how does it affect the existing and new players?

Customization Scope for the Client:

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority, and that is why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization as per its specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

Detail Analysis of five additional companies

Additional country analysis

Detailed segment analysis

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By product type, distribution channel, application, By Region Key Players Owen Mumford, Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Companion Medical, Berlin-Chemie Ag, Pendiq Gmbh, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Ag, Sanofi, Biocon, and other prominent players.

