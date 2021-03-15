Tacticle communication Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends and Potential Growth Strategies 2026

Global Tacticle communication Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2026

The Tactical Communication Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military expenditure is propelling the procurement of new and advanced communication systems across land, air, and sea platforms as a part of their modernization initiatives of the existing communication systems.

– The change in the battlefield technologies and growth in demand for network-centric warfare as well as satellite-based communication is anticipated to propel the demand for the tactical communication market during the forecast period.

– The tactical communication market is fragmented with the presence of many manufacturers that support various platforms of armed forces.

Competitive Landscape

The market of tactical communication is fragmented with many players supporting the communication systems across aircraft, armored vehicles, man-portable communication systems, naval vessels like destroyers, frigates, aircraft carriers, and other vessels. Some of the prominent players in the market are L3Harris Technologies, Inc, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The investments into research and development for the introduction of new communication systems is anticipated to help the companies increase their presence as well as share in the market. In July 2019, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled Sepehr-110, an indigenously developed military communication system for voice and data transmission. The new system can be mounted on various platforms. Such developments, as well as the contract for the new equipment, are anticipated to help the companies increase their cashflows in the coming years.

Satellite Segment is Anticipated to Achieve Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The satellite segment of the market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for satellite-based communication systems and network-centric warfare. Various countries are partnering with communication systems manufacturers to integrate satellite-based cellular networks to revolutionize secure communications for mobile forces. For instance, the US armed forces have successfully integrated the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) developed by Lockheed Martin Corporation in October 2019. These systems provide voice and data capabilities with near-global coverage. Similarly, in March 2020, Orbit Communications Systems was awarded a contract from an undisclosed Asian navy to deliver maritime satellite communications (SATCOM) terminals. Such procurements, as well as the launch of new military communication satellites by various countries to support the wide range of frequencies and secured communications, is generating the demand for satellite communications across various platforms.



Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Register Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The increasing military expenditure of countries like China, India, Singapore, and Japan among others in the region is anticipated to generate demand for new tactical communication systems in the region. The majority of the existing communication systems in the region are outdated. Therefore, as a part of modernization plans, the countries are investing in the development of new communication systems and replace their existing systems with new and advanced systems. For instance, as part of the modernization of C4ISR systems of Chinese armed forces, the country is planning to procure secured communications at fixed and mobile command posts as well as resilient communications networks to improve situational awareness. The partnership of local companies with international players in the region to support the armed forces is driving the growth of the tactical communication market. For instance, in August 2019, Astra Rafael Communication System (ARC), a joint venture between Astra Microwave Pvt Ltd. and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. opened a new facility in Hyderabad to develop and produce tactical communication systems for the Indian Armed Forces. The government initiatives to modernize their communication systems are anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Tacticle communication Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

